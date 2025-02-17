Nigerians pay more to travel from one part of the country to another, regardless of the method of transportation

Increases in transport fares were recorded for air, bus, water, and Okada journeys, according to new data

In some states, transportation fares were higher compared to others, leaving Nigerians with difficult choices

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the price for bus journeys within the city, airfare, motorcycle (Okada) and waterway transport all increased.

This was disclosed in the latest transport watch report published by the NBS on its website.

Air transport in Nigeria

According to the NBS report, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey was N126,514.82 in December 2024, showing an increase of 0.29%, compared to the previous month (November 2024).

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 47.64% from N85,692.12 in December 2023.

NBS showed the price changes by states in its report:

"Oyo recorded the highest air transport charges for specified route single journeys at N130,475.33, followed by Rivers at N129,948.94.

" Conversely, Ekiti had the lowest fare at N121,409.71, followed by Ebonyi at N122,275.61."

Bus journey fares in Nigeria

The bureau further showed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop increased by 2.14%, from N904.47 in November 2024 to N923.84 in December 2024. On a year-on-year basis, it rose by 2.34% from N902.70 in December 2023.

In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for intercity bus journeys per drop was N7,571.96 in December 2024, reflecting an increase of 5.14% on a month-on-month basis compared to N7,201.82 in November 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 2.29% from N7,402.16 in December 2023.

On price by states, NBS noted:

"On state profile analysis, for intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare), the highest fare was recorded in Oyo at N9,724.19, followed by Anambra at N9,614.39.

"The lowest fare was recorded in Kwara at N5,608.37, followed by Ebonyi at N5,682.80. Taraba State recorded the highest bus journey fare within the city (per drop on a constant route) in December 2024, at N1,185.68, followed by Zamfara at N1,182.77."

Water transport in Nigeria

For water transport (waterway passenger transportation), the average fare paid in December 2024 was N1,506.98, indicating an increase of 1.28% on a monthly basis.

On a year-on-year basis, it rose by 8.67% from N1,386.76 in December 2023."

On the state profile, NBS added:

""For water transport, the highest fare was recorded in Bayelsa at N4,604.51, followed by Delta at N4,298.71, while the lowest fare was recorded in Borno at N500.79, followed by Gombe at N650.00."

Motorcycle fares in Nigeria

The average transport fare paid for Okada transportation was N562.95 in December 2024, showing an increase of 3.51% compared to the value recorded in November 2024 (N543.84).

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 34.12% compared to December 2023 (N419.73).

The state profile NBS said:

"Lagos State had the highest motorcycle transport fare in December 2024, at N966.60, followed by Ondo at N815.58. Anambra recorded the lowest fare at N341.87, followed by Bayelsa at N351.79."

