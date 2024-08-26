Earlier this month, Zabira Technologies marked a significant milestone: the launch of Zabira Pro, a cutting-edge digital asset platform designed to redefine how we handle instant payments and manage digital assets.

Since its inception, Zabira has been at the forefront of innovation in the fintech landscape. The need for quick, reliable payment platforms that also facilitate seamless digital asset transactions is more crucial than ever. This very need led to the creation of Zabira, a platform dedicated to trading cryptocurrencies, and Grip, a counterpart for trading gift cards, topping up airtime, funding bet wallets, and paying for cable subscriptions.

That drive to offer even more to clients led to the creation of Zabira Pro—a secure, all-in-one app designed to fill the gaps in the existing digital payment landscape. Whether you’re making instant payments, exploring digital currencies, or trading gift cards, Zabira Pro is built to deliver a smooth, secure, and user-friendly experience.

As Zabira celebrates its 5th anniversary, we reflect not only on the evolution from our earlier platforms to this powerful new app, but also on the users who have supported us along the way. Your feedback, engagement, and trust have been instrumental in our journey to build better payment solutions. With Zabira Pro, we reaffirm our commitment to providing you with excellence, financial security, and an unparalleled user experience.

To honour this transition and our anniversary, we’ve launched Zabira’s Big 5 Extravaganza—a series of reward campaigns designed to give back to the customers who make it all possible. Here’s what you can look forward to:

● Grand Prize Giveaway of N500,000: Eligible users who log in, sign up for Zabira Pro, and conduct successful transactions will be entered into a raffle draw. The more transactions you complete, the higher your chances of winning!

● Five Winners Share N500,000: Awards include the Top Cumulative Transaction Value (for the user with the highest total transaction value on Zabira Pro), participation in Zabira’s Anniversary Quiz Contest on our Telegram channel, the First Transaction on Zabira Pro, the Top Social Referrer across our social pages, and the Most Active User on Zabira Pro.

● Top Daily Transactions: From August 19th to August 23rd, 50,000 Naira worth of USDT will be awarded to 10 users who complete transactions above 50k on Zabira Pro.

● Airtime and Bolt Coupon Giveaways: Engage with our Telegram channel contests and conduct transactions during the anniversary week to win airtime and Bolt coupons.

● UGC Content Contest: Quote our promotional posts on Facebook and Twitter, and the posts with the most likes and retweets will win a total of 100,000 Naira on each platform.

About Zabira Technologies

Founded in August 2019, Zabira is a fintech company on a mission to create quick, efficient payment solutions and facilitate the seamless exchange of digital assets. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Isaac John, we’ve grown into a world-class financial technology platform.

Zabira Pro is now available for download. Ready to join the future of digital transactions? Click here to get started, or visit www.zabira.ng to learn more.

Source: Legit.ng