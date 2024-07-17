The NIMC has faced a social media storm after a user alleged that the commission is charging fees in dollars for NIN modifications

The commission has denied the allegation and clarified that a mix-up must have occurred from the use of VPN

It also reiterated that it does not charge in dollars or any other foreign currency for the modification of NIN data

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) encountered public criticism after a social media user alleged that the commission was charging fees in US dollars for modifications to National Identification Number (NIN) data on its portal.

In response, the NIMC clarified that it does not charge for NIN data modifications in dollars or any other foreign currency.

NIMC clarifies alleged dollar charge for NIN modifications. Photo credit - NIMC

Source: UGC

The clarification followed rising backlash and public outcry bordering on the alleged dollar charge on social media.

NIMC allegedly charges in dollar

A user posted a screenshot allegedly from the NIMC website on X (formerly Twitter), showing fees of $20.78 for changes to birth dates, addresses, names, and phone numbers, and asked the commission for clarification.

The user wrote:

“Dear NIMC, can you explain to Nigerians why your website charges Nigerians in dollars?”

Legit.ng had earlier highlighted the required documents for Nigerians who want to modify their NIN.

NIMC blames use of VPN

In response, the NIMC clarified that its portal does not charge in dollars and attributed the issue to the use of Virtual Private Networks.

Speaking with Daily Trust, NIMC’s spokesman, Kayode Adegoke, stated that the commission only charges in naira.

He said:

“NIN Change of Name costs N1522.5, NIN Change of Address costs N1522.5, NIN Change of Phone Number costs N1522.5, and NIN Change of Date of Birth is the highest priced at N16340."

He mentioned that all modifications require supporting documents.

In a previous report, Legit.ng had listed the different fees payable by Nigerians to modify data on their NIN.

Nigerians react to NIMC's VPN excuse

Not satisfied with the NIMC's explanation, some X users took to the platform to bash the commission.

Some of the reactions gathered are as follows:

Agbalaka @CroBender said:

"So it charges based on location, not based on Naira currency? This VPN explanation sounds a bit dim"

Arewaworld @arewaworld said:

"If the currency is in Naira globally, no matter what vpn a person is using it supposed to show naira. So fix it to be in Naira globally and stop charging Nigerians in foreign currency home or abroad."

Evoguo Xuli@EvoguoXu said:

"This VPN explanation is rubbish. VPN Changes location not currency. Stop that nonsense."

Yasir Jubril said:

“There is clearly foul play here! Regardless of the location, services should be charged in naira. And why is a change of name or address that expensive?”

Ola@SAjelana said:

"You guys are dubious change your ways vpn can not do this stop being dubious and stop charging in dollars."

Black Owl@BlackOwl_47 said:

"What are you saying? Then why does USD payments we make from Nigeria not automatically turn to Naira since we're using Nigerian IP."

NIMC gives update on national domestic card

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the NIMC disclosed that Nigerians would soon begin to use the new national domestic card.

The card is expected to be launched in partnership with the NIMC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and powered by the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBBS) and AfriGo.

The commission had earlier stated that the card would be available for NIN holders and could be used for various purposes, including making payments and identifying themselves.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng