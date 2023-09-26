Reports have emerged about serious issues with the newly launched iPhone 15 series.

Reviewers and users have reported a severe bug with the device's operating system, which the Company said it had fixed.

Other users said the product stops charging at some point after heating up

Users of the newly released iPhone 15 have run into severe problems using the latest gadget from Apple.

According to Forbes, iPhone 15, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 15 Plus have reported a bug, which makes it impossible to update its operating system.

All new iPhone 15 series are infected with a bug.

In a newsletter review, Bloomberg's Mark Guman said all iPhone 15 models were sent with a bug that could render them inoperable if users want to transfer information directly from an old iPhone.

Apple said it has already addressed the issue with an update of its iOS 17.0.2.

When users unbox the new iPhone, reports say the initial prompt is to update to iOS 17.0.2.

Some buyers are, however, reporting that the prompt did not appear and the iOS.17.0.2 update was not stated.

Apple offers solution

The Company said if users run into a problem using the device, they could reset the iPhone by connecting it to a computer with a cable and perform some steps:

First, you need to reset the new iPhone. Connect it to a computer with a cable and perform these steps:

Now you can move your attention to the other side of the phone and press and hold the side button.

You can find the new iPhone in the Finder or iTunes.

Choose Restore (NOT update).

On the restored iPhone, start the set-up process, installing iOS 17.0.2 as you go.

Transfer the apps and data.

Breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy your new phone.

Users report heating problems as price is set at N1 million in Nigeria

Other users said that the latest invention from Apple heats up and eventually stops charging.

"iPhone 15 Pro Max gets hot easily. I'm just browsing social media, and it's burning up," one user reported.

Another said the device stopped charging after it became very heated.

Apple released the iPhone iPhone 15 series in early September amid rave reviews. The new device has a USB-C charging port and some accessories similar to Android.

In Nigeria, the price of the new device is reportedly set at N1.1 million.

