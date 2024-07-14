Legit.ng has highlighted its role and impact in the growth and development of Nigeria's bubbling tech ecosystem

This was disclosed during an interactive session with other prominent media platforms at the recently concluded Lagos Startup Week

Speaking on Legit.ng's position, the online news platform listed some of the emerging startups that it has spotlighted in recent times

Victor Enengedi, the head of business at Legit.ng, has provided an insightful overview of recent advancements in Nigeria's tech ecosystem.

Enengedi participated as a panelist in a session titled "Uncovering Nigeria's Tech Landscape: A Journalist's Perspective of Nigeria's Tech" at the 2024 edition of the Lagos Startup Week.

The panel discussed the current state of Nigeria's tech industry, its most promising sectors, the future of technology journalism, recent developments in AI technology, and more.

Source: Original

The panel, moderated by Koromone Koroye (Lady Kay), also featured Benjamin Adeyemi, managing editor at Benjamin Dada, and Muktar Oladunmade, editor at TechCabal.

The interactive discussion delved into the current state of Nigeria's tech industry, its most promising sectors, the future of technology journalism, recent developments in AI technology, and more.

Bright overview of tech ecosystem

Reflecting on the Nigerian tech ecosystem over the past four years, Enengedi applauded the remarkable growth and expansion that has garnered substantial local and international attention, both in funding and other areas.

He said:

"There has been a remarkable boom in the tech ecosystem in Nigeria which has led to the discovery of multiple talents and the creation of employment for many young people.

"Even though the fintech sector continues to dominate the tech scene, others like Edtech, PropTech, AgriTech and HealthTech have also found a way to gain prominence.

"A major interesting trend for me is the now close and amicable relationship between tech brands and regulators. This has so much greatly helped in the regulation of the sector."

Legit.ng supporting emerging startups

In response to an audience question about the media's emphasis on established startups over emerging ones, Victor Enengedi explained that Legit.ng has been actively working to highlight and promote new startups.

He said:

"We at Legit.ng have opened a channel where new tech talents and founders can reach out to us to shine light on their brands and products. This is something that we have been actively doing.

"While we maintain strong relationships with established startups like Moniepoint, Palmpay, Bolt and others, we are equally committed to highlighting emerging companies.

"For instance, in the past two months alone, we have featured interviews with several new startups. These include Yiieldy, an AgriTech company founded by Mfon Uwa; Univaid, an EdTech company started by Mike Ikenwa; and Raize, a FinTech venture by Olumide Abayomi, among others."

He added that despite these platforms being relatively unknown, Legit.ng has taken the initiative to promote them, helping to bring their brands and products to public attention.

The Lagos Startup Week is a yearly event that gathers entrepreneurs, investors, tech enthusiasts, and thought leaders from across Africa to celebrate and support the region’s dynamic startup ecosystem.

This year's theme, "Limitless," marks the 9th edition of the event and includes a variety of activities such as keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, networking sessions, and pitch competitions.

Female founders recognized lead the conversation at LSW

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos Startup Week will be fostering a community for African female innovators.

This year’s focus is on enlightening attendees to the essentials of becoming limitless in business while remaining relevant in the constantly evolving startup ecosystem.

The platform is committed to changing the gender ratio and empowering women through networking opportunities and mentorship programs.

Source: Legit.ng