Automobile services used to be regarded as one of the most cumbersome for car owners in Nigeria with many individuals facing issues with dubious mechanics, wrong diagnosis of car problems, missing vehicle parts from dishonest technicians and more.

However, all these problems are things of the past with Carmedis, a revolutionary platform dedicated to transforming the automotive repair industry in Lagos, Nigeria.

Carmedis collaborates with carefully vetted workshops in Lagos to deliver affordable and quality autocare services to individuals and businesses.

This unique platform can be likened to a ride-hailing service that connects passengers to drivers heading towards different destinations. In the case of Carmedis, individuals and organisations get to solve their auto-repair needs with the platform’s comprehensive ecosystem of vetted automobile technicians.

Carmedis stands out by identifying customers’ pain points and providing solutions with no hassle. Users have access to fully equipped on-demand mobile services and towing vans in cases of emergency, as well as real-time solutions to car problems on the Carmedis app.

Why you should choose Carmedis

1. Real Time access to nearest verified auto shops: This ensures user’s peace of mind as their vehicles undergo proper checks and repairs with no fear of being cheated or further damages to vehicles. In case of emergencies, towing vehicles are readily available to ensure timely assistance.

2. On demand mobile services: Carmedis is equipped with mobile vans, staffed with professionals who will meet customers at their location to resolve issues, thereby reducing downtime and inconvenience.

3. End-to-End vehicle management: Carmedis handles the vehicle’s entire repair process from scheduling to diagnostics and repairs, making the procedure hassle-free for users.

4. Free diagnostics app: This enables users to find real-time answers to their car trouble by connecting to Carmedis’ OBD (On-board diagnostics) device. The tool sends reports to Carmedis’ centre and enables professionals to give quick identification and solution to problems. The owner’s OBD can easily be purchased and tracked through the Carmedis app, making vehicle health monitoring seamless.

In simple terms, Carmedis app offers efficiency, innovation, expertise and convenience to users: https://youtu.be/w7Lc6uc4w1M

How to join the Carmedis ecosystem

Not only does Carmedis cater to individuals, it also provides services to auto shop organisations willing to grow their businesses.

Workshop owners can join the Carmedis ecosystem by downloading the app or signing up on the web platform http://www.autoshop.carmedis.com/

After filling in details, setting up a password and verifying the account, the Carmedis team will conduct a thorough KYC of the business to ensure their facility meets the needed standard of operation to deliver quality services to clients.

Watch the video below for a step-by-step process to sign up as a workshop owner: https://youtu.be/XcqCT9jXUr8

Visit Carmedis’ website or download the Carmedis app today and experience hassle-free vehicle maintenance and repair.

Carmedis app is available on app store and playstore

Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/carmedis/id6471681612

Googleplay: https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.carmedis.carmedisMobile

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carmedishq/

Source: Legit.ng