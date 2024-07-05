The Board of Directors of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), operating as 9mobile, has appointed a new CEO

The EMTS board of directors named Obafemi Banigbe as the Chief Executive Officer of the company

He succeeds the outgoing CEO, Juergen Peschel, who will be retained as a Consultant to support the business

As part of the preparation for a new phase of business transformation, the Board of Directors of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), operating as 9mobile, has announced the appointment of seasoned telecoms expert and technology business leader and advisor, Obafemi Banigbe as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

He succeeds the outgoing CEO, Juergen Peschel, who will be retained as a Consultant to support the business transformation process initiated under his leadership.

The 9Mobile Chief Executive Officer, Awolowo Banigbe Credit: EMTS

Source: Facebook

Banigbes successful career in telecoms

This transition is consistent with 9mobile’s tradition of business continuity to ease the start of the holistic business transformation for the company.

Banigbe has extensive experience at the C-suite level and brings a profound comprehension of the intricate African business landscape, emphasizing the critical translation of business objectives and commercial imperatives into comprehensive strategies that drive successful execution.

Banigbe began his career in the telecoms industry at Celtel now known as Airtel Nigeria as the Director of Operations, preceded by significant contributions at Ericsson across various roles within the Sub-Saharan Africa Market Unit, culminating in the esteemed role of Network Support Group Manager for Access and Transport Networks.

He was previously the Chief Operations Officer at Millicom Ghana, charting the operational strategy for the business in Ghana.

His journey within the Millicom Group spans pivotal positions such as Interim CEO and earlier responsibilities as Chief Technical Officer for Millicom Ghana and Millicom International Cellular Tanzania.

International telecoms career

Banigbe’s diverse international experience transverses countries such as the United States and several African countries.

He was previously the Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Silver Rock Technology Services Ghana, a strategic advisory firm specializing in the Telecom, Media, and Technology sectors. He also served as a Non-Executive Director at Amplitude Telecoms, a tower infrastructure provider in Nigeria. As an Advisory Board member for Telecel Group, Banigbe played a pivotal role in guiding the group's successful acquisition of Vodafone Ghana.

He further enriches his advisory portfolio by contributing insights to Nsano Group, a leading Fintech platform operating across multiple African countries, and previously lent his expertise to the Kirusa group in New Jersey, USA, providing invaluable guidance on product development and market entry strategies.

Board of EMTS said:

“We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the positive impact that Obafemi will have on shaping the future of 9mobile. He brings along the vision, passion and years of experience from diverse environments, which will consolidate our priorities to provide superior customer experience and sustained network quality.”

Banigbe praises his appointment

“The Nigerian telecoms industry is characterized by strong competition, but it is also an industry that provides opportunities for different stakeholders. I am delighted to join the 9mobile family and I look forward to using my experience and unique value propositions to lead the company in the next exciting phase of its journey. The goal is to build on the existing foundation of the company to create value that will transform the Nigerian telecoms sector. Banigbe said.”

According to reports, Banigbe holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the Federal University of Technology Minna, Nigeria.

He augmented his expertise through the Ericsson Management Development Program, the Advanced Management Program at the London Business School, and culminated his academic journey with an MBA from Manchester Business School, U.K. He also served as Senior Partner: Strategy and Technology with Africa Context Advisory partners before his appointment by 9mobile

