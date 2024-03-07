Yellow Card is giving $650 weekly to Nigerian Customers

Yellow Card is giving their Nigerian customers $50 worth of USDT every week in their “Padi How far” referral competition.

Refer your friends, family, and loved ones to Yellow Card and you could be one of 13 people to win $50 each week!

Here's how it works:

Verify your account: Make sure your Yellow Card account is verified. If not, log in and complete the verification process.

Submit your entry: Fill in the Google Form with your Yellow Card email, phone number, and referral code.

Find your unique referral code: Log in to your Yellow Card account on the app, click on your profile tab, navigate to "Referrals and Rewards," and there you'll find your unique referral code or URL link.

Spread the love: Start referring Yellow Card to others using your unique code. Your referees must complete verification and make a transaction.

Points on the board: Every verified and transacting referee earns you points on the leaderboard.

Win weekly: The top 13 referrers each week will win $50 each. So, the more people you refer, the higher your chances of winning!

Refer your friends and family now to Yellow Card for a chance to win $50 worth of USDT!

Terms and conditions apply.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng