The Federal Government has finally unveiled a portal for startup support and engagement registration

The portal will be managed by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy

Nigerians have been urged to take advantage and also read up on the Startup Act for opportunities

The Federal Government has announced the launch of a portal for startup support and engagement registration in the country.

This was disclosed by Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, in a post on X on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The portal will drive the identification and aggregation of Nigerian startups. Photo credit: @bosuntijani

Source: Getty Images

The launch is coming a year after the Startup Act was signed into law by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Purpose of Startup Portal

The portal is a key requirement of implementing the Nigeria Startup Act as it is meant to drive the identification and aggregation of startups in the country.

Tijani tweeted:

“We are pleased to announce the launch of the Startup Support and Engagement Portal, https://startup.gov.ng/, a key requirement for the implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act. The startup portal will drive the identification and aggregation of Nigerian startups, venture capital companies, hubs, and innovation centres to facilitate engagement and support for ecosystem players.”

He also highlighted that the portal's launch will allow the government to set up startup consultative forums to select representatives to the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship to facilitate discourse and consensus among ecosystem players.

He added:

“We invite all Nigerian startup venture capital companies, hubs, and innovation centres to register now at the portal https://startup.gov.ng/ and look forward to working with all industry stakeholders to ensure that we fully implement the Startup Act for the benefit of our innovation ecosystem. Cc: NITDA Nigeria.”

Nigerians urged to take advantage of the startup portal

Reacting to the portal launch, Tolu Ogunlesi, a former media aide to ex-president Buhari, urged Nigerians to register and take advantage regardless of political affiliation.

He tweeted:

"If you're an entrepreneur, investor, accelerator, hub, etc: Check it out, read and study the Act, look for the opportunities in it that you can benefit from.

"It'd be the height of self-sabotaging foolishness to ignore the Act simply because you didn't vote APC, or would've preferred a different govt in power.

"I keep making this point: Do not allow your (fleeting) political preferences to stand in the way of benefiting from the many opportunities created."

"Get Involved": After securing $500M funding, FG announces plan to train 1m Nigerians on technical skills

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has announced plans to train 1 million Nigerians in technical skills by 2025.

Bosun Tijani disclosed this via his official X account after a meeting with stakeholders in tech on how to achieve the target.

Source: Legit.ng