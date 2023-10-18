Kwik has introduced KwikShelf, an on-demand warehouse for online sellers

The development would allow businesses to book the warehousing space they need

According to the e-commerce, this will ensure prompt delivery of products for businesses

Kwik, a rapidly expanding online platform for logistics services, has opened its first on-demand e-commerce fulfilment facility, known as KwikShelf in Lagos.

The company said that with the development, businesses can now book only the warehousing space they need and ensure speedy shipping of their customers

With KwikShelf, the e-commerce said businesses can have their orders fulfilled efficiently through prompt delivery of products. Photo Credit: Kwik

This means Nigerian business owners will be able to completely outsource the scalable, economical, and effective storage and fulfilment of their products from this safe, secure, and convenient facility.

Similarly, with KwikShelf, the e-commerce said businesses can have their orders fulfilled efficiently through prompt delivery of products.

A need for fast-growing demand for flexible warehousing

The e-commerce platform said this development is part of its drive to develop up to 20 e-commerce fulfilment centres in large Nigerian cities.

It stated that this would help address the country’s fast-growing demand for flexible warehousing and fulfilment solutions. Its fulfilment services are fully integrated with Kwik’s award-winning last-mile delivery service.

According to Romain Poirot-Lellig, CEO of Kwik, KwikShelf will allow Nigerian firms and merchants to place their quickly shifting inventories in the centre of Lagos and quickly fulfil consumer requests.

He stated:

Whether you need one square meter or a hundred, for a month or for a year, KwikShelf will give you the required flexibility and will ensure your products reach your customers at Kwik speed. And no more fixed costs.

While the growth of e-commerce in Nigeria has taken longer than anticipated, Yinka Olayanju, co-founder and COO of Kwik stated that e-commerce transactions are beginning to replace offline transactions at Kwik. The change, he continued, is in line with increased living and transportation expenses.

The e-commerce links merchants and enterprises with delivery partners and warehouse owners while offering its clients finance and payment services.

