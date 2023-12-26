Ubisoft investigates hack attempt

Ubisoft security reportedly rebuffed an attempt to steal 900 GB of data from the video game company. Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP/File

"Assassin's Creed" publisher Ubisoft said Tuesday it was investigating a suspected data security breach, in the latest cyberattack against a major actor in the video game industry.

Hackers attempted to snatch 900 gigabytes from Ubisoft servers but the French studio's security team rebuffed the breach on Thursday, according to malware information website vx-underground.

"We are aware of an alleged data security incident and are currently investigating," a Ubisoft spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

The French company's other major titles include "Far Cry" and "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora".

Sony unit Insomniac Games was hit by a ransomware attack last week.

After Insomniac refused to pay, the hackers revealed company information, as well as material related to video game projects "Wolverine" and "Spider-Man 3".

"We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev (development) team," Insomniac said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Insomniac said personal information of its staff, former employees and independent contractors had been stolen.

"We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted. This experience has been extremely distressing for us," it said.

In September, hackers released videos of the next instalment of "Grand Theft Auto", the popular video game franchise developed by Rockstar Games.

The most severe case came in 2021, when hackers made off with the source code -- the fundamental architecture -- of the games "Cyberpunk 2077" and "The Witcher 3" from Polish publisher CD Projekt RED.

Source: AFP