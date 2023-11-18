The Chief Executive Officer of a cybersecurity firm, Adetunbo Omotosho, has revealed the role of cybersecurity in Nigeria

The co-founders and Chief Executive Officer of Cybervergent, Adetokumbo Omotosho, unveiled the company's new name and identity during a recent tour of the firm's headquarters.

According to Omotosho, the company provides AI-powered cybersecurity to top firms around the globe.

Repositioned for better service

He said the new investment by the company is to provide a top-notch service to its clients.

The Cybervergent boss said that the company recently pivoted from Infoprive to Cybervergent as a pioneering tech company to revolutionize the cybersecurity ecosystem in Africa, marking a significant achievement in its commitment to pioneer Africa's cybersecurity via innovation, automation, and scale solutions.

He said:

"With our refreshed brand identity, we are poised to evolve the cybersecurity landscape, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to thwart cyber threats, streamline security operations, and enhance overall business resilience.

"This innovative approach empowers businesses to fortify their digital assets, detect real-time threats, and respond swiftly to evolving cyber breaches."

Omotosho stated that its technology ensures seamless integration, enabling organizations to protect their network, data, and applications from malicious interference.

He said cybersecurity is fundamental in securing critical national infrastructure such as power grids, communication networks, and financial systems.

Cybersecurity provides a shield against malicious intrusions

Omotosho stated that cyber-attacks on critical infrastructures could severely affect the nation's stability and well-being.

Cybersecurity is closely tied to the economic health of a nation. Successful cyber-attacks can disrupt national activities, leading to financial losses and potential job cuts.

"Constant monitoring and analysis of cyber threats provide valuable intelligence for national security agencies. Collaboration between the public and private sectors is crucial to sharing threat intelligence and responding effectively to emerging cyber threats. In essence, investing in robust cybersecurity measures is an investment in prosperity," Omotosho stressed.

