TikTok has said it is now focusing on its new Creativity Program, hence the need to shut down its original $1 billion Creator Fund.

It however stated that currently enrolled Creator Fund participants may transfer to the Creativity Programme.

Currently enrolled Creator Fund participants may transfer to the Creativity Programme.

This comes as creators criticise the Creator Fund, citing insufficient payouts since its introduction in 2020. Some claimed that they received a small payment for videos with millions of views.

Creativity Program to pay more

TikTok said the reward formula for the Creativity Program is expected to offer a higher average gross revenue for qualified video views.

The new program favors creators who make videos longer than one minute. The TikTok Pulse and LIVE subscriptions are also among its monetization options.

Maria Jung, TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company intends to create the best experience possible on TikTok. To achieve this, it plans to provide a robust ecosystem of monetization offerings to creators.

“Part of our efforts and ongoing commitment to provide requires us to evolve products and apply resources elsewhere to best support creators and explore new offerings. 7

"We developed the Creativity Program based on the learnings and feedback from the Creator Fund, and we’ll continue listening and learning from our community as we explore new features and enhance existing ones to further enrich the TikTok experience.”

Eligibility

Creators must be at least eighteen years old, have a minimum of 10,000 followers, and a minimum of 100,000 views in the last thirty days to be eligible for the Creativity Programme.

According to TikTok, eligible producers can earn up to 20 times the amount previously granted by the Creator Fund if they post high-quality, unique content that lasts longer than a minute.

