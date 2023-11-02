Google has now modified its Lens to enable users to solve problems in mathematics, Physics, and others

The update also allows users to take a picture of questions with Google Lens and get the solution done

The company stated that this is possible through leveraging its Multitask Unified Model

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market

To facilitate problem-solving and visualization in increasingly complex disciplines such as calculus, geometry, physics, and trigonometry, Google has modified its Lens tool and search engine.

Google made the announcement in a recent blog post.

Google Lens support both visual and text component of a problem. Photo Credit: Jonathan Kirn, Daniel de la Hoz

Source: Getty Images

This means that Students and other users can now take a picture with Lens or enter an equation into the Search bar to receive the right answer along with a detailed explanation.

Word problem solutions are also available in the new functionality.

Mathematics and others made easy

Users can access the new update tool by directly putting "math solver" into the search box. However, this feature is limited to desktop use.

It stated that the update will be available on mobile devices before year's end.

Since Lens support both visual and text component of a problem, this suggests that it can help students who are having trouble with geometry.

Robert Wong, the Google product lead, however, highlighted that Lens can only read "certain triangle problems."

“For our geometry experience, we wanted to focus on a subset of problems that could have a large impact before eventually expanding to cover a more diverse range of geometry problems,”

Wong told Techcruch.

For the physics and geometry solver, Google leveraged its Multitask Unified Model (MUM), which understands specific search queries across various formats, including text, images and videos.

Wong added,

“Language and query understanding are complex challenges that require sophisticated systems to ensure we’re producing the most helpful results — especially in cases where our systems are looking at information in multiple different formats,”

“In this case, these features need to understand information across both text and images to correctly interpret a problem and provide accurate step-by-step responses that include both text and diagrams.”

