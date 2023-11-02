Two organizations have launched a new app, Kaci, an AI assistant to help governance in Nigeria

The organizations said the move is to check misleading news caused by technological innovations

They reveal that the new app boasts many features catering to users’ needs

FactCheck Initiative and IDC Platforms have launched Kaci, a new automated AI assistant to help redefine governance in Nigeria.

According to Adeoye Temitope, fake news caused by technological breakthroughs, insecurity, and climate change limits people’s access to credible information and good governance.

App to minimize the spread of fake news

He said the app would assist in minimizing the impact of fake news and insecurity.

“The rise of misleading news fueled by cutting-edge technologies, combined with recurring insecurity and the impact of climate change, exacerbates threats to people’s well-being, while limited access to government agencies, information, and accountability compounds these challenges, prompting the launch of the Kaci Help mobile app to assist in mitigating them, which is now available to download on the Apple and Google Play stores,” says founder,r Adeoye Temitope.

He said the app, with its multifaceted capabilities, serves as citizens’ digital ally, offering a plethora of features that cater to the needs of individuals in an ever-evolving world.

Multi-lingual features

Punch reports that Adeoye revealed that Kaci is not just an AI App; it’s a companion that ensures you’re never out of the loop and always within reach of help when you need it the most, and it’s available in 11 languages, which are English, Pidgin, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Fula, French, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese.

He stated that the Kaci AI-App boasts many remarkable features that set it apart as the go-to platform for obtaining, sharing, and following updates.

It includes a suggestion feature, a travel safe feature, a climate feature, an iReport feature, an emergency feature, an ambulance feature, an alerts and messages feature, an infobank feature, and a feedback feature.

When asked about user acceptance challenges, Adeoye affirmed trust in Kaci’s user-centric design and effectiveness in solving real-life difficulties.

He emphasized Kaci’s dedication to continual improvement via user feedback, emphasizing engagement, clear communication, and practical benefits.

Kaci Help AI began fully in 2020 and took so long. It is a tailored fit solution and will be released immediately.

