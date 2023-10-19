WhatsApp is launching the much-wanted feature on the platform, two accounts in one phone

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, announced on social media on Thursday and said that the feature will roll out soon

The company recently announced a new security feature that allows the use of passkeys for login-ins and ditched the SMS two-factor authentication

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has introduced a new feature on WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform.

Zuckerberg stated that soon, WhatsApp users can log into two accounts on the same phone simultaneously.

WhatsApp users need a dual SIM phone

He announced the changes on his personal Facebook page and WhatsApp Channel on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

He said:

"Switch between two accounts on WhatsApp -- Soon, you'll be able to have two WhatsApp accounts on one phone within the app."

The development means users will not need separate phones to use WhatsApp. The feature will, however, require another SIM to create a second WhatsApp account on the same phone.

The company said users will need a second phone or one that allows multi-SIM to use separate accounts.

WhatsApp revealed that users can separate accounts for work and personal activities.

"Today, we're introducing the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in simultaneously. Helpful for switching between accounts – such as your work and personal – now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones, or worry about messaging from the wrong place," the state said.

Passkey for WhatsApp

Earlier in the week, WhatsApp launched passkeys on Android, enabling users to log in without needing SMS two-factor authentication. They can use their face, fingerprints, or PIN to unlock their account.

The messaging platform was testing the feature in beta but is now starting to roll it out to all Android users globally, Legit.ng reported. There is no information about an iOS launch.

The Meta-owned platform said verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure.

"We're excited to launch this on WhatsApp and give users an added layer of security," the company said in a statement.

By allowing passkey long-ins, users make it challenging for bad actors to remotely gain access to accounts since they would need physical access to users' phones.

New feature eliminates use of SMS authentication

Passkeys are a relatively new technology that removes the need to rely on username and password combinations, which can be liable to hacking or phishing.

Reports say that TikTok launched the feature for iOS in July, while PayPal rolled out passkey support for iOS.

Other companies using passkeys

Google announced recently that it has made passkeys the default sign-in method for all users after it rolled out support for passkeys for Google accounts globally in May.

Also, Amazon rolled out the feature quietly on October 17, 2023, but asked customers to hold on to their passwords for a while.

WhatsApp's announcement comes amid a flurry of new features the company introduced recently.

The messaging platform launched Flows recently to boost the shopping experience, which allows users to pick a seat on a flight or book an appointment without leaving the app.

The company recently rolled out its broadcast Channels globally and its new native app for Mac.

Also, the company said users could use one account in two phones, making it easier for customer representatives to reply to messages faster.

