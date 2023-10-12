Following cryptocurrency acceptance in Africa, one of the continent's crypto, Oduwacoin, has made a Forbes debut

Oduwacoin actively contributes to shaping the future of finance, showing the capabilities and possibilities of blockchain technology

For years, Bitcoin and Ethereum have dominated discussions within the cryptocurrency sphere, closely scrutinizing their price movements by investors, enthusiasts, and experts. Oduwacoin has entered this exclusive ring, solidifying its status as a pivotal digital currency.

Oduwacoin's presence on Forbes reinforces its credibility and trustworthiness. This momentous development highlights that Oduwacoin represents not just a digital asset but also a symbol of blockchain technology's transformative potential.

Bright Enabulele

Source: Getty Images

Oduwacoin seeks to shape crypto perception in Nigeria and Africa

"Forbes is an internationally recognized source of financial news and analysis, and this association lends Oduwacoin an added layer of legitimacy, enhancing its appeal to both investors and users," Oduwacoin creator Bright Enabulele (Nana Obudadzie Oduwa I), stated.

According to Enabulele, by joining the ranks of crypto giants on Forbes, Oduwacoin actively contributes to shaping the future of finance, showcasing the capabilities and possibilities of blockchain technology.

He said:

"This journey is merely in its nascent stages, and our community is encouraged to explore this exciting new avenue of information on Forbes. As the world observes, Oduwacoin remains dedicated to bringing innovation, transparency, and accessibility to the financial landscape.

"The future shines brightly for Oduwacoin, and this moment on Forbes is just the beginning of its remarkable journey in cryptocurrency."

Africa's Speeds Up Crypto Adoption

As of Q3 2022, Africa is currently the fastest-growing cryptocurrency market among developing economies and the third-fastest-growing market globally.

At the centre of all this, Nigeria is one of the leading African countries driving Africa's crypto growth, having ranked 6th worldwide in terms of crypto-related use, according to a report done by Chainalysis, a US blockchain data platform.

Cointelegraph reported that according to Google and other search engine data, Nigerians are the most "crypto-crazy" nation as they rank first among 15 countries surveyed.

After banning crypto trading, FG moves to tax, bitcoin, and other digital assets

Legit.ng reported that on May 28, 2023, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2023 Finance Act into law before he exited office on May 28, 2023.

The Finance Act introduced a series of tax reforms to modernize Nigeria's fiscal framework.

Of the provisions in the Act is the introduction of a 10% tax on proceeds from the disposal of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

