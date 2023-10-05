TCN has raised alarm on the frequency of vandalisation of electricity infrastructures nationwide

The company has said that so long as vandalism continues, it can not ensure grid stability

It, however, called on Nigerians to report suspicious activities around its installations

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has issued a stern caution to Nigerians, emphasising that a reliable electricity grid cannot be guaranteed following acts of vandalism on the company's infrastructure.

The warning about the possibility of an unstable electricity grid was posted on TCN's official Twitter account, which expressed concern about the increasing incidents of vandalism against its installations.

It would be recalled that Nigeria's series of national grip have plagued Nigeria's electricity sector collapses, with the most recent happening on two occasions in one week in September 2023.

TCN has encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities around its installations.

TCN implores citizens to watch installations

As per the company's statement, if citizens disregard the vandals and allow them to continue their destructive activities targeting its facilities, they should not anticipate improvements in grid stability and expansion.

TCN said:

The rate of vandalism of TCN’s installations nationwide is becoming alarming. We cannot eat our cake and have it. We cannot continue to vandalise power infrastructure or look the other way when such activities are ongoing and expect grid stability and expansion.

TCN also encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities around its installations.

It's worth noting that just last month, the media reported the destruction of 108 power transmission towers between January of the previous year and the most recent month.

These incidents occurred in various regions, including Benin, Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, and Kano.

Furthermore, on May 24, 2023, vandals caused damage to nine transmission towers owned by the TCN in Ogun State.

Among the assaults on TCN towers were those attributed to Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State two years ago. These incidents underscored that the occurrences were not solely related to theft and accidents but also indicated deliberate sabotage.

