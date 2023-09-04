A report by ConsenSys shows that 78% of Nigerians surveyed said they understood how cryptography worked.

Most of the participants perceive cryptocurrencies as a source of financial opportunity and security

The study found that Nigerians purchase cryptocurrencies to diversify their portfolios

Nigeria currently has the highest level of cryptocurrency awareness surpassing other nations in the world, a recent analysis from ConsenSys has shown.

The study found that 99% of Nigerian respondents were aware of cryptocurrencies, had a strong understanding of blockchain technology, and were eager to spend 90% of the time.

According to the survey, cryptocurrencies are not only viewed as speculative assets in Nigeria and other African nations but also as a source of financial opportunity and security.

Cryptocurrencies are seen as a source of financial opportunity and security in Nigeria and other african countries. Photo Credit: Alistair Berg, George

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerians have consistently demonstrated unwavering enthusiasm and curiosity regarding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies despite CBN ban.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria has continued to remain resolute on the future of the use of cryptocurrency transactions through Nigerian banks.

Crypto awareness has improved

A great deal of people are generally aware of crypto assets. Approximately 92% of respondents worldwide had heard of digital currency.

The percentage of individuals who comprehend it, however, is substantially fewer, According to the ConsenSys poll, only 50% of participants claimed they had heard of cryptocurrency and knew what it was.

Nigeria had the highest level of awareness of cryptocurrencies, with 100% of women and 99% of men reporting to be familiar with this asset class. In fact, 78% of them said they understood how cryptography worked.

Only 5% of people are open to making cryptocurrency investments. Over the next 12 months, 57% of them declared they will definitely invest in cryptocurrencies, while 33% said they will probably do so.

Nigerians' primary motivation for purchasing cryptocurrency was to diversify their portfolios. The next factor that led residents of this area to turn to cryptocurrency for solace was the volatility of their local currency, the Nigerian Naira.

The top investments, according to those who have purchased cryptocurrencies in the past or now possess them, were Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Shiba Inus.

In addition, 6 out of 10 Nigerians were aware of the collapse of centralised crypto firms in 2022. Bankruptcies had an effect on people's trust, according to 89% of the public, however most of them indicated that this effect was only "moderate." Nigerians said that the greatest strategies to regain trust in the crypto sector were to improve security, transparency, and accountability.

