Meta, WhatsApp is once again rolling out another update for Android and iOS phone users across the world

This latest update is for photos, with a new option for users the chance to share high-definition photos

Over the years, WhatsApp users have complained about how sending photos directly results in a compressed picture

WhatsApp is introducing an upgrade that enables users to share higher-quality "HD" images on the messaging platform.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made this announcement via his official Facebook account.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the new photo quality option Photo credit: Meta

According to Zuckerberg, the feature will gradually roll out and will hit users' phones worldwide in the upcoming weeks.

Zuckerberg said:

"Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade. Now you can send in HD."

Details of the new WhatsApp feature

A message on Meta website on new WhatsApp feature

According to Meta, with the new feature, WhatsApp users can now send higher-quality and higher-resolution images (although still likely compressed from their original state) from Android, iOS, or the web.

It also noted that regardless of their platform, recipients will observe a small icon signifying the improved image quality.

Meta has also indicated that support for HD videos is in the works.

How the WhatsApp HD picture will work

WABetaInfo reports that users will spot an "HD" gear icon when adding an image to a message thread in the new feature.

In the instance shared by WABetaInfo, tapping the HD icon leads to a "photo quality" menu. This menu offers two resolution options: standard quality (1600 x 1052) and HD quality (4096 x 2692).

In scenarios involving slow connections, recipients can either retain the standard quality version or upgrade to HD.

The default for senders will remain standard quality, helping to avoid immediate storage concerns from an influx of images in group chats.

