Elon Musk said he would pay X users who their employers mistreat over their posts on the platform

Musk said that there is no limit to the legal support he can provide Twitter users

The post has drawn a mixed reaction, with many asking Musk to pay African workers who were fired from Twitter without pay

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Despite reportedly owing Africans who worked for Twitter when he bought the platform, Elon Musk has promised to fund the legal bills of users poorly treated by employers over their posts.

Elon Musk announced the move via a tweet on Sunday, August 6, 2023, stating that there is no limit to the amount of support he can give users maltreated for airing their opinions on the platform.

Twitter owner, Elon Musk, promises to support workers for poor treatment Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Nigerian ministerial nominee under fire for previous tweets

Elon Musk said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit.”

Users have reacted to the billionaire’s tweet, with some praising him while others say it is a means to shield users from the consequences of their actions.

According to reports, a Nigerian ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani, was grilled by lawmakers over controversial comments he made on Twitter in the past.

In one of his tweets, Tijani described Nigerian Senators as morons and Nigeria as an expensive tag.

The ministerial nominee from Ogun state apologized over the now-deleted tweets and said he was angry.

Musk 'refuses' to pay Twitter workers from Africa

Former African employees of Twitter, now known as X in Africa, are yet to receive their promised severance pay several months after Elon Musk bought the platform for $44 billion in October last year.

The world’s richest man had introduced a series of changes to the platform, including laying off thousands of staff, most of whom reportedly remain unpaid, and renaming it X.

Other changes include paid subscriptions for verified users and monetization, among others.

Musk’s post has mixed reactions, with many Nigerians asking him to pay African workers whom he sacked without pay.

Elon Musk: Twitter abandons African staff after Firing without severance compensation

Legit.ng reported that former Twitter employees who were fired in Ghana in November 2022 were not given any severance compensation, and the company has not contacted them in three months, CNBC has reported.

According to Twitter, the action was necessary as part of a measure by the owner of the platform, Elon Musk, to cut costs. The billionaire, during the heat of the global job cut wave last year, tweeted that the company was losing over $4 million daily.

Meanwhile, he noted that those who were affected - nearly all staff - were offered three months of severance, which equals 50% more than legally required.

Source: Legit.ng