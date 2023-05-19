The picture of Elon Musk cuddling an alleged female robot has gone viral on social media

The images show the billionaire and the robots displaying affection, which made many dub them his robot wife

But experts have said the photos are not confirmed as they were created using advanced Artificial Intelligence

The viral picture of the billionaire businessman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk dancing with an alleged humanoid has got many people talking.

According to the rumors swirling on the internet, the Twitter CEO’s car company, Tesla, is in the final stages of developing a humanoid robotic wife.

Pictures of Elon Musk with a robot wife are not real. Credit: France24

Alleged features of the female robot

Per the viral pictures, the billionaire was seen dancing, cuddling, and kissing the robot, which many say will replace women in the bedroom.

Reports say the robot is named Catnilla, with many users explaining the features of the robot wife.

They say the robot works with solar energy for charging, has sensory means, and can feel emotions like sadness and happiness with a balanced and interactive mindset.

Other users say the robot will use batteries that could last up to a menstrual cycle and display physical intimacy with a price tag of between $32,000 and $79,000.

Photo generated using advanced Artificial Intelligence

However, findings reveal that the photos are not real and have been created using Artificial intelligence with tell-tale signs showing they were created using advanced AI.

Some of the signs that the photos are AI-generated is that AI still needs to perfect the generation of hands, which shows the robot with too many fingers, experts say.

The creator of the alleged Elon Musk’s robot wife is the same creator who made the sensational puff-jacketed Pope, which went viral two months ago.

Tesla developing a Humanoid robot

In September last year, Washington Post stated that Tesla unveiled a prototype of its humanoid robot, dubbed Optimus, launching a bet on artificial intelligence to reshape the future of physical work.

The robot walked onstage and demonstrated its range of motion, waving hello and pumping its arms in the air.

Tesla said the robot was running on its Full Self-Driving computer. The company launched into a highly technical presentation about its efforts to develop and train the robot, from its first steps to more advanced functions such as one it called “pelvis unlock” to letting its arms sway.

