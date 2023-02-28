Billionaire Elon Musk has regain his position as the world's richest man from French billionaire Bernard Arnault

Musk made N3.2trn ($6.98bn) in just 8 hours of trading, aiding his bounce back to the top of billionaire list

Elon Musk has been trailing Bernard Arnault, and at some points, it seemed like he would never make a recovery

After losing the title for 82 days, Elon Musk has reclaimed his position as the world's richest man.

He had lost the title to a French billionaire Bernard Arnault on December 8, 2022, following controversies surrounding his Twitter ownership, which led to a sell-off of Tesla shares and a decline in his wealth.

Despite several attempts to regain the top spot, Musk fell short as Arnault wealth grew.

Elon Musk makes $6.9bn on Monday Photo credit: @bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

However, on Monday, 27 February, the inevitable happened, the share price of his Telsa stocks increased by a whopping 100% after 8 hours of trading.

This massive increase help Elon Musk make $6.98 billion(N3.2trn) after few hours of trading to push his total net worth to $187 billion data from Bloomberg billionaire index shows.

Arnault also increase his wealth

Bernard Arnault is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company.

Bloomberg reports that after Monday trading he now worth $185 billion which is $2 behind Elon Musk.

Legit.ng had predicted that Musk was poised to reclaim his title this week after Arnault wealth recorded a whopping loss of $10 billion within one week(Sunday, February 19 to Saturday, February 25, 2023).

The report also showed the renew interest of Tesla shares will be a key factor.

Here are the top richest men in the world as at Monday 27, February 2023

Elon Musk- $187bn

Bernard Arnault $185bn

Jeff Bezos $117bn

Bill Gates $114bn

Warren Buffett $106bn

