Elon Musk Takes Back His Title As World Richest Man After Making N3.21trn in 8 Hours
- Billionaire Elon Musk has regain his position as the world's richest man from French billionaire Bernard Arnault
- Musk made N3.2trn ($6.98bn) in just 8 hours of trading, aiding his bounce back to the top of billionaire list
- Elon Musk has been trailing Bernard Arnault, and at some points, it seemed like he would never make a recovery
After losing the title for 82 days, Elon Musk has reclaimed his position as the world's richest man.
He had lost the title to a French billionaire Bernard Arnault on December 8, 2022, following controversies surrounding his Twitter ownership, which led to a sell-off of Tesla shares and a decline in his wealth.
Despite several attempts to regain the top spot, Musk fell short as Arnault wealth grew.
However, on Monday, 27 February, the inevitable happened, the share price of his Telsa stocks increased by a whopping 100% after 8 hours of trading.
This massive increase help Elon Musk make $6.98 billion(N3.2trn) after few hours of trading to push his total net worth to $187 billion data from Bloomberg billionaire index shows.
Arnault also increase his wealth
Bernard Arnault is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company.
Bloomberg reports that after Monday trading he now worth $185 billion which is $2 behind Elon Musk.
Here are the top richest men in the world as at Monday 27, February 2023
- Elon Musk- $187bn
- Bernard Arnault $185bn
- Jeff Bezos $117bn
- Bill Gates $114bn
- Warren Buffett $106bn
