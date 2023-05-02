The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned Nigerians about investing in blacklisted firms

SEC said the blacklisted firms are illegal and unregistered online trading platforms

It added that the online trading companies are also not registered by the SEC to operate in Nigeria

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the blacklisting of six online trading platforms.

The move follows the commission's ongoing crackdown on illegal and unregistered online trading platforms purportedly offering vague investment and finance services or products.

Naira notes and man on laptop Photo credit - Nairametrics, This is Money

Source: UGC

The firms include FXBoxed, Axi24, Prime Invest and Primeinv.co, Evolve Consulting LCC, Trust Fund- Mining Global Pty Limited, Prime Invest and Primeinv.co.

The Commission stated that the companies that have been blacklisted do not have the legal authorisation to conduct such financial services.

It added that the companies are also not registered by the SEC to operate in Nigeria.

