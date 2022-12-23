Nigeria’s capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned Nigerians about investing in blacklisted firms

SEC said the blacklisted firms are Italian companies which deal in unauthorised trading

The companies are e-Commerce platforms blocked by Italian government for fraud and unauthorised trading activities

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sounded alarmed about investing in four blacklisted Italian e-Commerce platforms.

SEC warned Nigeria’s investing public to stop dealing with the four companies.

Securities and Exchange Commission Director General, Lamido Yuguda

Companies blacklisted for fraud

In a statement issued by SEC on its website, SEC said the Italian authorities blocked the four companies over fraudulent trading activities.

The statement by SEC said SEC received a report that the Italian securities regulator, Commissione Nazionale per le Societa’e la Borsa, blacklisted the four platforms and blocked their sites for fraudulent activities and offering unauthorised financial services.

Per SEC, the report by the Italian online financial services providers takes advantage of their operations and limited understanding of most investors to hide details of their activities and plunge investors into taking uninformed decisions.

Report says that the Italian regulator asked investors to employ the greatest diligence to make informed decisions.

Blacklisted companies named

SEC listed the four companies as:

Tetris Group Limited

Broker Capitals Limited

MTInvesting

NBIMarkets

According to SEC, the companies are unregistered in Nigeria, and their investment methods are illegal.

