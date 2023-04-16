A new survey has given insight into the most commonly used apps among smartphone owners in Nigeria

The survey by ORBIT shows that Facebook and WhatsApp maintain the lead among social media apps

Access Bank, Opay, UBA, and GTBank are the most used bank apps in Nigeria

A new report has revealed Nigeria’s most frequently used apps as the rate of smartphone access in Nigeria will grow by 66% in 2025.

The country’s tech climate has become increasingly vibrant, leading to the wide adoption of smartphones and gadgets.

New survey reveals most used smartphone apps in Nigeria

Source: UGC

Nigerians show which smartphone apps they use most frequently

Orange Business Intelligence Technology (ORBIT) report reveals which smartphone apps are prused mainlyn Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

ORBIT surveyed natural fallout and on-sight confirmation of phone types and app downloads.

BusinessInsider said a team of 55 interviewers and eight supervisors surveyed 13,340 respondents in 12 cities and commonly shortlisted 51 downloaded apps.

WhatsApp and Facebook lead

The survey discovered that WhatsApp and Facebook, owned by Meta, have over 90% access across the survey set, showing their popularity among smartphone users in Nigeria.

The file-sharing app, Xender is also popular, and the web browser Opera Mini is also widely adopted.

The music streamlining platform, Boomplay, owned by smartphone maker Transsion Holdings, is also one of the most frequently downloaded apps.

The payment platforms, Opay and PalmPay, owned by Chinese fintech firms, are popular among smartphone users in Nigeria, primarily due to their pre-installations on smartphones and other devices.

Access, UBA, GTBank lead bank apps

The ORBIT survey found that Access Bank, UBA, and Guarantee Trust Bank apps are the top three most used bank apps among those surveyed.

Nigeria’s largest bank, Access Bank, boasts over 50 million customers and $17.7 billion in assets.

The ORBIT survey also shockingly discovered that the recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) developed digital currency, the eNaira, has excellent potential among bank apps.

Opay had the highest potential among fintech and bank apps, offering mobile wallets, payments, and Point of Sale (PoS) services.

Also, the survey discovered that the digital-only bank, Kuda Bank, had impressive acceptance higher than that of Stanbic IBTC.

Jumia leads e-commerce apps

Africa’s e-commerce giant, Jumia, leads e-commerce apps in the survey in Nigeria, followed by Jiji and Konga, Nigeria-based e-commerce firms.

Binance leads crypto apps

ORBIT said that among the mostly-frequently used crypto apps, Binance is tops, followed by Bundle, Quidax, Yellow Card, Chipper Cash, Luno, and Buycoins.

The survey provides substantial insight into Nigeria’s smartphone and app usage.

As more Nigerians access smartphones, businesses are asked to leverage the burgeoning segment, using these insights to improve their marketing strategies.

Loan app owners speak as FG restrains digital banks from accessing customers' photos, contacts

Legit.ng reported earlier that the co-founder of Carbon, Ngozi Dozie, has said that the new Policy by Google restraining loan apps from accessing customers’ contacts and photos will harm digital lenders.

Dozie said in a blog post published on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, despite the good intention of the policy, it could cripple innovation and restrict the efforts of fintech firms from driving financial inclusion, putting them at a disadvantage to the benefit of the big banks.

He stated that loan apps are treated differently and unfairly despite the similarity in operations by the banks.

Source: Legit.ng