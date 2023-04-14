Crypto firm, VirtualSax has not met the expectations of its investors despite a litany of endorsements by popular people.

Its promoters included pastors, musicians and sportsmen who used their platforms to sing the gospel of the crypto firm.

Years after, VirtualStax is yet to launch its tokens and its celebrity endorsers’ digital trading cards.

The cryptocurrency wave across the globe has come with b negative and positive aftermaths, enriching some and impoverishing others.

TurnCoin investors - NFL star, Patrick Mahomes and NBA player, Wendell Carter Jnr Photo credit - Fox, BlogABull

Source: UGC

For VirtualStax, the CEO and founder Rudolf Markgraaff had claimed that the venture was worth $15 billion and promised potential investors the company would bring in $97 billion in revenue in three years.

Despite the hype, VirtualStax is yet to launch its tokens and its celebrity endorsers’ digital trading cards. No known institutional investor for TurnCoin, the token that powers VirtualStax, has been disclosed so far.

After years of delay, VirtualStax's digital trading card site was eventually launched in October 2023. However, TurnCoin is yet to be listed on any major crypto exchange even though the company insists its worth $15 each.

Celebs and pastors who endorsed VitualStax and TurnCoin

By the end of 2021, Margraaff's smooth-talking and charisma earned him the trust of an impressive group of celebs to boost VirtualStax.

Stovall Weems, a pastor at Celebration Church in Jacksonville, Florida invested about $100,000. Al Velez, a pastor of Eagle Mountain International Church in Fort Worth in Texas was also sold.

Others include country musician Luke Bryan, former American Idol judge Randy Jackson, Orlando Magic NBA player Wendell Carter Jnr, and NFL stars, Patrick Mahomes, Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees and Von Miller.

Despite the promises of the firm, the app is still unavailable on Android or iOS. Stax cards issued by celebrities like Mahomes, who began promoting the company in 2021, are also yet to be available.

