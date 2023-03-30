Access Bank has announced a partnership with AfriGO, a financial services company to provide CBN's first National Domestic Card

The bank said that the launch will provide its customers with more payment options

The National Dometic card is a brainchild of CBN in partnership with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS)

Access Bank is partnering with AfriGOPay, a financial services company aligned with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS) to launch Nigeria's first National Domestic Card, created to meet the payment needs of Nigerians.

The project initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the NIBBS will provide creative solutions to users of financial institutions in Nigeria, Africa and across the world.

Access Bank launches National Domestic Card Credit: Access Bank

Source: UGC

Access Bank makes the first move

Access Bank's Deputy Managing Director of Retail Banking, Victor Etuokwu said the bank is the first financial institution in Nigeria to issue the first live card of the National Domestic Card in partnership with AfriGo.

He said:

"The launch of AfriGO is another milestone in developing a vibrant and rapidly expanding payments industry. Consumers demand value in real-time, not just transactions. With AfriGO, we can provide valuable card benefits, robust loyalty rewards, and a compelling incentive to utilize electronic payments rather than cash.

"The AfriGO Card has additional benefits because it is designed to facilitate the growth of Nigeria's payment ecosystem, thereby supporting more tailored payment services. It will strengthen payment security, expand financial participation, guarantee data sovereignty, eliminate FX dependency, and provide Nigerians several other benefits. Cardholders will enjoy increased affordability and more flexible payment options."

Senior Retail Advisor of Access Bank, Robert Giles said the card operates locally and is designed for Nigeria's specific needs. The bank has recorded successful purchases of PoS and ATMs beginning from March 14, 2023.

The development is touted as a significant milestone for Nigeria's national payment infrastructure, where cash demand is at its peak.

Benefits of National Domestic Card

Giles said the card would support payments and build Nigeria as the sixth most advanced real-time payments market globally, reports say.

The Chief Executive Officer of NIBBS, Premier Oiwoh, said at the launch that the payments ecosystem in Nigeria has continued to grow through real-time electronic payment solutions boosted by creativity and growth in technology.

CBN reveals the purpose for National Domestic Card

CBN launched the National Domestic Card on January 26, 2023, to boost payments in Nigeria and compete with international card providers such as MasterCard and Visa.

The apex bank said the card would be used for varying purposes, including payments and foreign exchange activities.

Many have seen the latest move as replacing debit cards in despite CBN's insistence that Nigerians can keep their cards issued by their respective banks.

