Renowned economist, Rewane has proposed steps Nigeria can escape its mounting debt burden

DMO reveals that Nigeria's debt as at the end of December crossed more than N46 trillion

China one of the biggest creditors is now willing to hear Nigeria's debt issues but set three conditions t

Bismarck Rewane, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, has proffered three solutions to Nigeria's debt burden.

In its latest Monthly Economic Update, Rewane wants the Nigerian government to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a Policy Support Instrument (PSI, Debt Conversion, and Debt Restructuring.

According to Rewane, implementing these three proposals could aid the country in decreasing its increasing debt.

Rewane reveals how Nigeria can escape mounting debt cycle. Photo credit: @presidency

Source: Facebook

Rewane, who is also a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) said the PSI option enables the IMF to offer policy advice and help Nigeria in the form of knowledge and direction about economic strategies, Punch reports.

He said:

"Critical reform policies such as exchange rate, subsidy, and pricing reforms, aimed at eliminating production barriers and increasing public revenue, will be implemented through the PSI"

Debt restructuring

On the debt restructuring option, Rewane stressed that it was not necessarily a different option from the PSI. Still, it remains feasible because sovereign default is not an option.

He added that a sovereign debt restructuring could take several forms, depending on the severity of the country's financial situation and the willingness of its creditors to negotiate.

His words:

"The PSI will help Nigeria meet the ‘conditionalities’ for a talk with its creditors. A sovereign debt restructuring can take several forms, depending on the severity of the country’s financial situation and the willingness of its creditors to negotiate."

China willing to listen on debt restructuring

Meanwhile, one of Nigeria's biggest creditors has expressed its readiness to listen to Nigeria and other countries burdened with its debt.

Data from Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that As of December 2022, Nigeria's debt to China stood at $4.29 billion, up from $1.39 billion in June 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari kicked off his administration.

According to China, while it is ready to listen on debt restructuring, three conditions must be met.

These conditions include the need for multilateral creditors to develop solutions for their participation in debt treatment as soon as possible.

Second, the IMF has to take action in information sharing on debt sustainability assessments as soon as possible.

While the third condition is that the parties concerned have to agree on the specific way for creditors to participate on comparable terms as soon as possible.

