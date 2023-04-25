Elon Musk's Starlink takes Nigerian company, Payday to Rwanda as payment firm

Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, has a Nigerian payment company, Payday, a choice payment firm in Rwanda

The development follows the internet satellite company's entry into the East African country

The re-entry into Rwanda marks a significant milestone in Payday's Pan-African and global expansion plans

Payday, the leading Pan-African neo-bank issuing global (USD, GBP & EUR) accounts to Africans, has announced its re-entry into Rwanda following the official launch of SpaceX's Starlink in East Africa.

Elon Musk's Starlink launches in Rwanda

Source: Getty Images

Starlink makes Payday payment processor

The re-entry into Rwanda marks a significant milestone in the company's Pan-African and global expansion plans and its growing working relationship as a payment processor for Starlink by SpaceX.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Announced in February 2023, Rwandans can purchase Starlink routers from the satellite communications corporation as the country looks to meet its overall targets for widespread internet connectivity and broadband reach across urban and remote areas.

Payday customers in Rwanda can use their virtual cards to pay for the routers and manage their subscription payments. As with customers in Nigeria, they will also be able to send and receive Rwandan Francs (RWF) as well as USD, GBP, and EUR using its app.

According to the reports, a $3M seed round was announced to secure operational licensing in the UK and Canada; while laying the foundation for entry into several other countries across Europe and Africa - beginning with Nigeria and Rwanda.

The firm's CEO, Favour Ori commented on the expansion the company is excited to expand our digital banking services to Rwanda and grow its partnership with Starlink.

Payday targets growth in Africa

it supports remote African workers, freelancers, business owners, and digital professionals with frictionless payments. It enables global payment processing from over 130 countries, allowing Africans to work remotely for international organizations and be paid and withdraw money in the currency of their choice, regardless of location.

Acting Chief Investment Officer at Kigali Financial Centre, Jean-Marie Kananura, commented on the Rwandian expansion and said the company is delighted to witness Payday's continuous growth.

With the country's ambitious target of achieving 90% financial inclusion by 2024, Payday's innovative banking solutions are expected to play a crucial role in achieving this goal. With this latest launch, Payday is set to increase its customer base and establish a strong presence in Rwanda and the East African region.

Nigerian man shares experience using Elon Musk’s Starlink network after paying over N400k to purchase

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Bello Gbadebo has taken to social media to provide his experience using the newly launched Elon Musk satellite internet service, Starlink.

He was among the few Nigerians who preordered when Starlink announced plans to roll out and expand its services to Nigeria in 2022.

Legit.ng had ealier reported that Musk had announced in his Twitter handle that Starlink would become active in Nigeria August 2022, and he urged potential users to begin ordering the $99 starter kits.

Source: Legit.ng