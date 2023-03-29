A group, Kano North Renaissance (KNR), has congratulated the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, over his recent emergence as the regulator of the year at the prestigious Vanguard Newspapers Award.

The award was presented to the professor of telecommunications in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Nigeria's digital economy.

NCC boss, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta Photo credit - NCC

The Vanguard Awards are highly regarded in Nigeria, and the "Regulator of the Year" award is one of the most prestigious awards presented at the event. The award recognises regulators, who have made significant contributions to their respective industries and have made a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to Danbatta, Masoya Kano North Renaissance, a group of professionals and technocrats, commended the NCC boss for his outstanding work in the Nigerian digital economy.

The group noted that Danbatta's leadership at the NCC has helped to promote the growth and development of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.

"Your contributions to the development of the Nigerian digital economy are highly commendable," the letter read. "Your leadership at the NCC has helped to promote the growth and development of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, which has in turn contributed significantly to the overall growth of the Nigerian economy."

The group further noted that Danbatta's efforts in the areas of broadband expansion, quality of service, and consumer protection have helped to improve the lives of millions of Nigerians.

Danbatta, in his response, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to the hardworking staff of the NCC. He also pledged to continue working to ensure that Nigeria's digital economy remains vibrant and beneficial to all Nigerians.

The "Regulator of the Year" award is the latest in a series of accolades that Danbatta has received for his contributions to Nigeria's digital economy.

Under his leadership, the NCC has introduced several initiatives aimed at promoting the growth and development of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, including the diligent implementation of the National Broadband Plan, the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card registration exercise, and the Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) project.

