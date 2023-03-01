The new GT3 from Realme, a Chinese phone manufacturer, charges in full in 9 and 30 seconds

The company unveiled the smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

The GT3 price starts at N301,135 or $649 and targets the low-margin markets

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Realme launched a phone it claims fully charges in 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

Realme unveiled its GT3 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the biggest trade show in the world.

Chinese phone charges fastest in 9 minutes Credit: Copyright Crezalyn Nerona Uratsuji

Source: Getty Images

Realme seeks to compete with Xiaomi and Oppo

The company wants to grow its business outside China and joins other Chinese firms targeting overseas markets.

The GT3 price starts at N301,136, making it highly competitive with other smartphone makers such as Xiaomi and Oppo, which offer low-cost gadgets with high specs.

Experts believe the company is pursuing the market's low-end margin segment by giving competitively priced products aimed at value seekers.

CNBC reports that to increase its market share abroad; the firm launched GT2 and GT Pro in Europe in 2022. But the global smartphone market has suffered some drag amid shipping challenges.

Firm moves to expand shipments to overseas markets

Realme’s CEO, Sky Li, said in 2022 that the firm intends to sell 85 million phones globally. The company is yet to release updated numbers, but data from Strategy Analytics, a market research company, estimates that Realme shipped 52 million smartphones in 2022.

Experts say the company’s shipments in Europe declined 44 per cent year-on-year in the Q4 of 2022. The company’s market share dropped to 4 per cent from 6 per cent in the same period in the same period in 2021.

