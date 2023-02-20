Elon Musk's selection of two fintech companies to facilitate Starlink purchases has paid off, with the two firms reporting over N182 million in sales

The partnership has made it easier for Nigerians to purchase the satellite internet service

This development highlights the potential of fintech companies in Africa to collaborate with global technology companies

Chipper Cash and Payday, the two African financial technology companies has helped Elon Musk sell N182m worth of Starlinks to Nigerians.

The satellite internet service owned by SpaceX, was recently launched in Nigeria, however, the difficulty of processing payments has presented a challenge for Nigerians who wish to purchase Starlink kits and subscribe to its services.

In its bid to fix this Legit.ng reported that the two fintech companies were selected as the preferred options for Nigerians.

CEO of Payday, Favour Ori and CEO of chipper cash, Serunjogi Photo credit: @starlink, @favour @techpoint

Source: Facebook

In a statement on Starlink said:

"For Naira Payments, please use Payday. $43/month for service and $600 for hardware.”

Also, the company named virtual cards funded with naira for its services.

Chipper Cash and Payday announces big sales

Ugandan tech tycoon Ham Serunjogi owns Chipper Cash and Payday is owned by Nigerian tech entrepreneur Favor Ori.

On their verified Twitter accounts, the two companies have boasted of processing Starlink purchases totaling over $400,000 (N184.22m).

Serunjogi, the CEO and co-founder of Chipper Cash, shared on his official Twitter account that users in Nigeria have spent more than $100,000 on SpaceX Starlink kits using ChipperCash Visa cards.

Additionally, Ori, who launched his fintech startup Payday less than two years ago, tweeted that his platform has processed over $300,000 in payments for Starlink since its launch.

“We have helped Starlink process over $300,000 since launch.”

Source: Legit.ng