Elon Musk's Starlink has named two Nigerian payment companies as payment channels for its services

The company said Nigerian subscribers can use Payday and barter cards for its services

Starlink said on its website that the two payment channels had been activated

The recently launched Starlink internet services, belonging to billionaire and Tesla CEO, says Nigerian users can pay using Payday virtual cards for its services.

In a statement on its website, the satellite internet company asked Nigerians to "use Payday for naira payments.

Starlink recommends Nigerian companies

In a statement on Starlink's official website, "For Naira Payments, please use Payday."

Also, the company named virtual cards funded with naira for its services.

According to reports, the recommendation became necessary as Nigerians reported their inability to complete purchasing orders for the company's hardware and subscriptions.

Despite Nigerians reporting that Starlink internet services are exhorbitant, users have reported that the services are topnotch.

With the payment channels announced by the company, payment for the firm's services have become easier and accessible.

With the suspension of international transactions on naira cards, only Nigerians with virtual cards can complete payments online.

While Payday continues to provide the service actively and has been taking advantage of Starlink's operation in Nigeria to promote its services, Other payment firms has continued to lag, .

Following announcement by CBN to suspend the use of naira cards for international transactions, Nigerians found it hard getting alternative payment platforms for international payments.

Nigerian man using Elon Musk’s Starlink internet in a village narrates sxperience

