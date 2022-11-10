According to Elon Musk, getting a Twitter verification badge won’t be dependent on an identity pass

Elon Musk and a Twitter official, Esther Crawford, said getting verified on Twitter requires paying the $8 verification fee

They said the old process of obtaining the blue badge would not be applicable but have divided it into various classes

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, said getting the blue badge would no longer be based on identity verification but on paying the required $8 subscription fee.

Twitter’s early-stage products official, Esther Crawford, corroborated Musk’s statement and said the verification announcement by the billionaire would not be based on verified identity but on paid subscription.

Elon Musk, new Twitter owner Credit: George Greene

Source: Getty Images

There will be no identity proof required

Reports quote Crawford as saying that it is the reason the platform is introducing different categories in the verification process: Official and subscribers.

By the official labeling, Crawford stated, accounts will obtain the label indicating they are either government officials, commercial firms, business partners, main media houses, publishers, or some public figures.

Until now, verification on Twitter has been based on the authentication of identities that an account owner is genuine, involving a long and meticulous processes that includes the submission of valid identification document of an account owner.

She said:

“Many folks have asked how you’ll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official” label to select accounts when we launch.

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase. The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification – it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.”

Source: Legit.ng