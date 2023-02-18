Pinnacle Communications launched a switchover system in Lagos to bring Nigeria closer to its policy

The company stated that the switchover systems was to enable the digital switchover policy of the Nigerian government

According to the company, it will bring Nigeria closer to its planned mission of moving from terrestrial to digital television

The Nigerian Digital Switch Over (DSO) process, which commenced in 2016, in Abuja, Kaduna and Gombe, has significantly boosted.

On Saturday, February 18 a state-of-the-art 3.6kw GatesAir liquid-cooled Maxiva transmission system, in an N+1 configuration was launched in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Launch will deliver wider coverage

The high-power system and the in-built redundancy combine to deliver wide coverage and uninterrupted transmission.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Lucky Omoluwa, chairman of Pinnacle Communications Limited, noted that the Lagos Centre joins the cutting-edge transmission facilities that have been installed in the past.

However, she noted that the Lagos centre is unique, for several reasons, saying: ''The first is that Lagos is Nigeria's most giant, most sophisticated, most demanding, very competitive , and very lucrative media market.

She said:

''The arrival of this Pinnacle Communications Limited Signal Distribution Centre in this market indicates that the DSO has finally arrived where it matters most.

''The opportunity has arrived for the Nigerian communities of the Lagos media market, to get access to the bouquets of programming, that the DSO has been offering their compatriots in other locations around the country, since the commencement of the DSO pilot in Jos, in April 2016.''

'The second and most solemn reason why today's launch means everything to us at Pinnacle Communications Limited, and for the Omoluwa family, is that today marks the third anniversary of the tragic passing of our husband, father, leader, and Chairman, Sir Lucky Omoluwa.

''He laboured very hard to install the facilities that we have all gathered to commission today, but he was not destined to see the actualisation. That in itself is a very painful fact for us.

''But we are strengthened by the knowledge that he would have been very happy that this day has come to pass.

''Sir Lucky Omoluwa was very dedicated to the success of the Nigerian Digital Switch Over. He believed that the process was a worthy cause; and it was that belief, which made him enter the bid to become the second national Signal distributor, as well as to commit huge sums of money into the procurement of the top-range Signal facilities that we have installed in various locations around Nigeria.

''Sir Lucky Omoluwa was a man of exacting standards. The highest ethical standards characterised his business life and practices. He never cut corners; every project he delivered, either in broadcasting or other areas of endeavour, was always of the highest standards.

''He was a man of deep passions, the highest ethical business practices, and a genuine patriot who worked with the greatest commitment to the best interest of our dear country.

''It is, therefore, very painful for us that we lost him at a time when his commitment to the DSO process was certainly still needed.

''But the fact that we are all gathered here today for this commissioning indicates that we have remained committed to keeping Sir Lucky Omoluwa's dreams for the DSO process alive.''

Mrs Omoluwa assured all stakeholders that Pinnacle Communications Limited remains committed to delivering Nigeria's DSO.

''We will not waiver in our determination to remain steadfastly committed to the vision of our founder, Sir Lucky Omoluwa.'' she added.

