The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued warnings to Samsung Galaxy users in Nigeria

The telecommunications regulator stated that there are apps in the app that are unstable and could steal sensitive information

The advisory also named popular games on Samsung phones designed to steal sensitive information

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), via its Computer Incident Response Team (CSIRT), has asked Nigerians using Samsung phones to immediately update their Galaxy Store application on their mobile phones to avoid attacks.

The advisory comes after discovering multiple vulnerabilities in the Samsung Galaxy App store application that might lead to undesirable app installations and code execution.

Cybercriminals exploiting vulnerabilities on Samsung phones

The Response Team stated that Ken Gannon, a cyber security expert from NCC, found the vulnerability in the Galaxy App Store application on Samsung devices running on Android 12 and older.

NCC warned that cybercriminals are on the prowl and continuously devising new means of compromising their targets.

According to reports the team also reported that cybersecurity analysts at South Korea’s cybersecurity emergency response centre (ASEC) found NetSupport RAT malware that threat agents distribute from a phishing site in the guise of a popular Pokemon card game.

How the malware steals sensitive information

Per the report, the malware is a remote access tool that efficiently controls its victims’ PCs. It may allow attackers to control the infected computer’s mouse and keyboard remotely, gain access to the system’s file management and history, and, in some instances, execute commands, allowing them to install other malware.

The online website spreading the malware is still active and claims to be home to a new NFT card game built around the Pokemon franchise, offering users strategic fun together with NFT investment profits, the advisory stated.

Additionally, the NCC advisory said there are several apps on Google Play Store which are phishing apps and advised users not to release sensitive information via unreliable platforms.

NCC lists dangerous apps and games

It also said that the apps, which have been downloaded 450,000 times, can come as games or investment services but are designed to steal sensitive user data.

NCC named the apps Golden Hunt, Reflector, Seven Golden Wolf Blackjack, Unlimited Score, Big Decisions, Jewel Sea, Lux Fruits Game, Lucky Clover, King Blitz, and Lucky Hammer.

The advisory said that after installing and opening the app, it contacts a remote server which will reply with instructions on what to do. These instructions always include phishing pages that will be displayed to unsuspecting users to collect their sensitive information.

