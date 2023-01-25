Uber and Bolt drivers in Nigeria have formed a new union known as the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria

The Nigerian government presented a certificate of registration to the Union through the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige

Ngige said the new union is to standardise the informal sector in Nigeria and allow the self-employed to have a voice

Drivers of ride-hailing services in Nigeria have formally unionised in an attempt to forge a common ground in the country.

The new trade union was recognised by the Federal Government of Nigeria with the presentation of a certificate of approval by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Uber and Bolt drivers in Nigeria unionise Credit: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

New union receives registration certificate

The new union is known as the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON).

The new union is made up of app-based transport workers, online transport services and e-hailing drivers and operators.

According to the Labour Minister, the move is a milestone for Nigeria’s industry, noting that it is a giant step to standardise the country’s informal sector.

Ngige said:

“Hitherto, we gave recognition and certification to workers in the formal sector, including the private sector, such as banks, oil and gas, and insurance, among other technical areas.

He stated that the promoters of the new union applied for registration as a trade union on April 27, 2021, to address the needs of self-employed persons in the ride-hailing industry.

New union backed by international labour laws

Report quoted Ngige as saying that the Nigerian government took into consideration necessary parameters, especially the global trend, sponsored mainly by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to regularise the informal sector.

The Labour boss stated that the ministry decided to register AUATWON to let the organisation of the latest but burgeoning segment of the informal economy and allow the government to monitor the security part of the transportation industry in Nigeria.

Ngige noted that the move to unionise the drivers is backed by the international position of self-employed workers.

He said:

“But for the self-employed, it is a different kind of collective bargaining, tailored to suit the peculiarities of the self-employed segment of workers.”

The Labour Minister added that is a collective bargaining tool to transverse the international shores of Nigeria and that such apps are owned by foreign-based companies and urged the union members to adhere to the provisions of Section 3 of the Trade Disputes Act, CAP.T8, Laws of the Federal of Nigeria.

Adedamola Adeniran is the inaugural president of the new union.

