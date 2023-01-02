A new report has revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited spent over N1.2 trillion importing petrol in three months

The fuel was imported from different countries around the world which include Niger republic

In the last few days, many Nigerians have been grappling with petrol scarcity as queues have surfaced in filling stations across the country

The National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed that Nigeria spent N1.199 trillion on the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, in three months, between July and September 2022(Q3,2022).

NBS stated this in its Foreign Trade Statistics for the third quarter of 2022 obtained by Legit.ng from its website.

According to the report, the amount spent importing petrol for the period July to September 2022 is a 16.9 percent increase when compared with the N1.026 trillion spent to import the commodity in the same period in 2021.

Breakdown of countries and regions from which the majority of commodities imported into Nigeria originated Credit: NBS

Source: Facebook

The NBS further revealed that the petrol importation bill for Q3, 2022 was the highest in recent times.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the same Q3, 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively Nigeria spent N883.565 billion, N371.8 billion, and N532.615 billion respectively to import the commodity.

It is important to note that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is the sole importer of petroleum products.

Top three imported commodities into Nigeria

Nigeria’s total imports, according to the NBS, in the third quarter of 2022 was N5.664 trillion.

NBS disclosed that premium motor spirit ranked top among Nigeria’s total imports in the quarter under review, followed by gas oil with N261.595 billion spent on its importation.

Durum wheat imports gulped N252.621 billion, ranking as the third most imported commodity.

List of countries Nigeria is importing petrol from

The NBS report did not specify the nations from which Nigeria purchased its fuel in Q3, 2022; however, according to data from World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS) in 2020, Nigeria imported petrol from 64 countries.

The countries are:

United Arab Emirates

Austria

Belgium

Benin

Bulgaria

Canada

Switzerland

Chile

China

Cote d'Ivoire

Germany

Denmark

Egypt, Arab Rep.

Spain

Estonia

Ethiopia(excludes Eritrea)

Finland

France

Gabon

United Kingdom

Ghana

Guinea

Equatorial Guinea

Greece

Hungary

Indonesia

India

Ireland

Iraq

Israel

Italy

Japan

Korea, Rep.

Kuwait

Lebanon

Sri Lanka

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Latvia

Morocco

Mexico

Malaysia

Niger

Nicaragua

Netherlands

Norway

Other Asia, nes

Pakistan

Poland

Korea, Dem. Rep.

Portugal

Romania

Russian Federation

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Sweden

Eswatini

Togo

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

United States

Vietnam

South Africa

Dangote seeks smart Nigerians to work for him, free accommodation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has revealed that the Dangote refinery is nearly complete, which might mean the end of Nigeria's reliance on imported fuel.

As the refinery prepares to begin operations, a new job recruitment page for Nigerians has been launched.

The job also includes free accommodation for 20,000 employees, and images of the work and housing have surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng