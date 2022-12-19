Jack Sweeney, the student who followed Elon Musk's jet, has moved to another platform

The student created a Reddit account with r/ElonJetTracker on Friday and has amassed 40,000 members

Sweeney had vowed to promote the account on other media after Twitter banned his accounts

After Elon Musk suspended a Twitter account tracking the location of his private jet, a Reddit page dedicated to the account has become one of the fastest-growing subreddit as of Friday, December 16, 2022, data analytics website Subreddit States says.

The page, r/ElonJetTracker, has gained almost 40,000 members in just two days.

Jack Sweeney and Elon Musk Credit: Dave Maurice

Sweeney fulfils his promise to promote account on other platforms

Insider reports that Jack Sweeney, who owned the banned Twitter account sharing Elon Musk's private jet information, created the account in 2020 and used an automated Twitter bot to post regular information about Musk's flight times and location.

On Wednesday, December 13, 2022, Musk banned ElonJet and Sweeney's accounts and all other profiles despite the billionaire vowing to leave the accounts as part of his commitment to promoting free speech.

After he was banned, Sweeney said he could not believe it and would keep promoting the accounts on other platforms.

The billionaire faced a backlash on Thursday, December 15, 2022, after he suspended a horde of accounts belonging to top journalists, saying they participated in tracking by reporting on the banned ElonJet account.

Musk has been called hypocritical after banning ElonJet and journalists' accounts after he said he would prioritise free speech as Twitter's new CEO.

The r/ElonJetTracker subreddit, created Wednesday, has a message pinned to the top of the forum with links to all of Sweeney's ElonJet accounts across social media platforms.

The new account on Reddit on Friday, December 16, 2022, shared the coordinates of Musk's jet and slammed his choice to ban the accounts.

Another account banned for EjonJetTracker on Twitter

One user said on the subreddit with over 1,000 upvotes that Twitter banned him for posting a link from the Reddit account tracking Elon Musk.

"I've been permanently suspended for posting a link to this subreddit. Whee!" the user said.

In 2021, Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to take down the account. Sweeney requested $50,000, and Musk blocked Sweeney from his account after they failed to reach an agreement.

Elon Musk sues student tracking his private jet after Twitter suspended account

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the former world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is taking legal steps against the student who tracked his private jet.

The Twitter CEO says he is pursuing legal action against Jack Sweeney, whose Twitter account, @elonjet, was suspended on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Musk tweeted on Thursday, December 15, that he is also suing organisations that supported harm against his family.

