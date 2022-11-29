Elon Musk is claiming Apple may kick Twitter off its app store as the company has allegedly stopped advertising on the site

According to Musk, Apple engages in content moderation or censorship practices which may harm Twitter

He also criticised Apple for charging large app developers 30 per cent before they get listed on the store

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On Monday, November 28, 2022, the world's richest man, Elon Musk, claimed that Apple has threatened to remove Twitter from its store, a move that could destroy the company he recently acquired for $44 billion.

Musk said Apple has also stopped advertising on Twitter, insinuating the company may hate free speech in the US, claiming Apple engages in censorship and criticised the 30 per cent fee the firm charges large app developers to be listed on the store.

Twitter Chief Executive, Elon Musk Credit: CARINA JOHANSEN / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Musk's grudge with Apple CEO

CNN reports said that before Musk took over Twitter, the SpaceX CEO said he had wanted to sell Tesla to Apple when the car company was struggling but that CEO Tim Cook refused to set up a meeting with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Removing Twitter from Apple's app store or Google Store could be dangerous to Twitter's business as the company struggles with a loss of advertisers following Musk's takeover of the company.

Apple had wanted to remove apps from its store over worries about harmful content or to try to bypass the percentage the company takes from in-app purchases and subscriptions.

Apple had removed Parler from its store after the US Capitol attack over the app's inability to find and moderate hate speech and incitement.

It returned Parler to the store three months after the app updated its content moderation practices.

Advertisers run away from Twitter

Apple listed various safety guidelines that apps must abide by to be included in the store, such as the ability to stop offensive content, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, poor taste or creepy and terrorist content.

Civil society organisations, researchers and industry experts have raised concerns about Twitter's ability to moderate harmful and disgusting content on the platform. The company recently embarked on massive layoffs and mass employee resignations.

CNN states that contrary to Musk's claims, Apple ran Black Friday ads on Twitter as recently as last Thursday, November 25, 2022.

Many firms have stopped or drastically scaled down their ad spending on Twitter as the economy declined.

Recently, Musk tweeted asking his millions of followers if they knew Apple charges 30 per cent on everything they buy through their app store.

Sacked Twitter employees in Ghana move to sue Elon Elon Musk over unjust treatment

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk has been on a firing spree since he took over Twitter in late October 2022.

The billionaire has cut down the company’s 7,000 workforce to 3,500 and reports say, he is not done yet.

The African headquarters of Twitter in Ghana, had 12 person-team, is reduced to one person.

Source: Legit.ng