Former Twitter Staff in Ghana are getting ready to sue Elon Musk, the company’s new owner, over unequal pay

Reports say the staff have hired a lawyer, demanding that they get the same three months severance pay as their counterparts elsewhere

Also, there are reports that Elon Musk may be getting ready to shut down the Africa office of Twitter

Elon Musk has been on a firing spree since he took over Twitter in late October 2022.

The billionaire has cut down the company’s 7,000 workforce to 3,500 and reports say, he is not done yet.

Former Twitter staff in Ghana, now wants to sue Elon Musk Credit: Twitter

Source: UGC

Ex-employee insist on getting the same pay as others

The African headquarters of Twitter in Ghana, had 12 person-team, is reduced to one person.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The ex-Ghanaian and Nigerian staff of the microblogging site are gearing up to sue Musk, saying they must get the same three months severance package given to their European and American counterparts.

The former African Twitter staff have asked their governments to force Twitter to comply with their respective countries’ redundancy laws, which gives employees fair negotiation and redundancy pay.

CNN reported that the former employees are accusing Twitter of intentionally and recklessly disregarding Ghanaian laws, trying to silence and intimidate them.

As per the report, the team has hired a lawyer and sent a letter to the social media company demanding compliance with redundancy and labour laws in Ghana, giving them additional severance packages and other necessary benefits.

The erstwhile Twitter staff detailed their grudges against Elon Musk, stating their demands.

The letter reads:

“it is clear that Twitter, Inc. under Mr Elon Musk is either deliberately or recklessly flouting the laws of Ghana, is operating in bad faith and in a manner that seeks to silence and intimidate former employees into accepting any terms unilaterally thrown at them.”

Elon Musk may close Twitter office in Ghana

The staff said their lawyer has yet to make any headway in negotiating with Twitter as the company has denied them access to communicate as their emails keep bouncing back.

Business Insider reports that Elon Musk may be gearing up to shut down the African office of the company due to lean staffing.

Twitter office in Ghana hit by mass sack as Elon Musk takes over, workers begin class action lawsuit

Recall that Legit.ng reported that One year after it opened an office in Ghana, its first in Africa, Twitter has laid off almost the entire workforce in the West African country in a massive global layoff which has hit workers at the microblogging site since Elon Musk bought the company a week ago.

The layoff also comes three days after Twitter workers in Ghana officially resumed office in Ghana. Many were sacked as part of a purge Musk embarked upon since he took over the company.

It is unclear how many workers were affected at the Africa Office, but reports say the social media firm plans to cut about 3,700 jobs.

Source: Legit.ng