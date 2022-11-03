Mark Zuckerberg Announces New WhatsApp Feature Called Communities

WhatsApp has updated its app with a new interesting feature

The feature called Communities will afford users the opportunity to bring different groups under one platform

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg says that the addition of Communities is a major evolution for WhatsApp

Meta's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg has announced the addition of new and exciting features on its messaging platform WhatsApp.

The new feature called Communities offers more extensive and more structured discussion groups on the messaging platform. Communities will provide users with the ability to organize and bring related groups together under one umbrella. The members can receive updates sent to the entire community and organise smaller groups to discuss topics that most matter to them.

Announcing the new feature in an Instagram video, Zuckerberg said that the addition of Communities is a major evolution for WhatsApp and it's something he's been focused on for the last year. He said:

With Communities, admins will now have the tools to organise conversations under one umbrella

I believe that close-knit communities need private and secure ways of connecting amongst themselves. And with these additional features, WhatsApp is more private and secure than our competitors.

I'm excited more people will get to use Communities starting today.

What you can do on WhatsApp Communities

WhatsApp has also built many new features to improve the group chat experience on Communities.

Like emoji reactions

Larger file sharing of up to 2GB

Conduct in-chat polls

Establish a 32-person call

Manage groups with up to 1024 users.

Shareable call links to set up a group call for later

How to use WhatsApp Communities

To use the feature, users are advised to tap on the New Communities" tab at the top of their chats on the app.

Users can start a new Community or join an existing group from a list of available ones.

Once a user has joined a Community, they can switch from one available group to the other as they search for information.

In August this year, Legit.ng reported that Zuckerberg announced new features to the messaging app in an effort to give its over 2 billion users more power. The new privacy features give users more control over their messages by providing more layers of protection and secure conversations on the app.

The features included an option to leave a group privately and silently; the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online; and enabling screenshot blocking for View Once messages

