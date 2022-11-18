Twitter employees are leaving the company in droves following Elon Musk's email telling staff to work extremely hard

According to leaks, the email asked those who cannot put in extra effort to quit and take three months' pay

Musk had sent the email containing CTA asking those who wish to stay to click on the link to indicate

All is not going to plan for Elon Musk at Twitter, the platform he acquired for $44 billion early this month.

The billionaire businessman had sent a late-night email to Twitter workers requesting them to put in extra effort or be fired.

Tesla and Twitter owner, Elon Musk Credit: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk allegedly pushed Staff to the edge

He threatened to sack anyone not committed to an "extremely hardcore" vision for the firm with a sack and three months' severance pay.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The email had a call to action for staff to click if they agreed with the new vision and wanted to stay at the company, for which a deadline elapsed on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

One employee said he does not want to press the button, saying his job ended with Twitter 1.0 and does not wish to be part of Twitter 2.0, as per reporting by The Verge.

The social media's largest Slack Channel was filled with salute emojis, telling coworkers goodbye.

The New York Times reported that one employee said: I've met many friends here."

Less than half of Twitter employees remain

Less than half of Twitter employees remained after the deadline elapsed as senior executives scurried around to convince essential staff to stay.

Another employee said:

"I have worked here at Twitter for over 11 years," one employee said in a Slack message seen by The Verge. "Back in July, I was the 27th most tenured employee at the company. Now I'm the 15th."

Twitter staff who appear not to have committed to Musk's vision also posted salute emojis themselves on Twitter.

Twitter office in Ghana hit by mass sack as Elon Musk takes over, workers begin class action lawsuit

Legit.ng reported one year after it opened an office in Ghana, its first in Africa, Twitter has laid off almost the entire workforce in the West African country in a massive global layoff which has hit workers at the microblogging site since Elon Musk bought the company a week ago.

The layoff also comes three days after Twitter workers in Ghana officially resumed office in Ghana. Many were sacked as part of a purge Musk embarked upon since he took over the company.

It is unclear how many workers were affected at the Africa Office, but reports say the social media firm plans to cut about 3,700 jobs.

Source: Legit.ng