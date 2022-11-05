Elon Musk has sacked Africans working in a Twitter office in Ghana one year after Twitter came to Africa

The sack also comes three days after the workers resumed physically for the first time in the Africa office in Ghana

The sack is part of a mass purge going on globally in the company since Musk bought the company

One year after it opened an office in Ghana, its first in Africa, Twitter has laid off almost the entire workforce in the West African country in a massive global layoff which has hit workers at the microblogging site since Elon Musk bought the company a week ago.

The layoff also comes three days after Twitter workers in Ghana officially resumed office in Ghana. Many were sacked as part of a purge Musk embarked upon since he took over the company.

Twitter staff in Ghana resumed one year after Credit: Twitter

Elon Musk plans to cut 3,700 jobs at Twitter

It is unclear how many workers were affected at the Africa Office, but reports say the social media firm plans to cut about 3,700 jobs.

On Friday, November 4, 2022, many workers in its US office needed help logging in to the firm's systems after the layoffs were announced.

Most workers at the African office in Ghana worked from their homes and respective countries despite announcing the company's official presence on the continent.

The workers formally resumed for the first time at the Ghana office since Twitter announced its presence in Africa.

Worker's resumed physically first time then fired

A senior Partner Manager at Twitter Ghana and Nigeria announced this on the site and said the staff are resuming officially in the Ghana office for first time since the Twitter HQ's office in Accra and 'Tweeps in the region left their home desks and convened to work as OneTeam'.

The affected staff took to Twitter to express mixed reactions.

One said:

"Yep, the team is gone. The team that was researching and pushing for algorithmic transparency and algorithmic choice. The team that was studying algorithmic amplification. The team that was inventing and building ethical AI tooling and methodologies. All that is gone."

And a third wrote:

"It's official. It's been an honour. Twitter Studio Managing Director Out. So much love to the team that rode the wave with me. Put up with my slack sappy love notes. Navigated big challenges + created award-winning work. Onward we go. Tweep fam 4 life."

Workers begin mass action lawsuit

According to the Guardian, Twitter is facing a class action lawsuit from ex-employees who say they were not given enough notice under US federal law.

The workers complained that they were locked out of their work accounts on Thursday.

In a company-wide memo, staff were told on Thursday, November 3, 2022, that they would receive an email to their email accounts if they were being laid off.

Dozens of staff began posting on Twitter that they had been sacked before the email arrived after finding out they could not access their work email accounts or log into their laptops.

