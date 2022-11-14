A Twitter account known as Jesus Christ has gotten the blue badge after paying the $8 subscription fee

The person behind the account said the account was created about 14-years-ago to bring comic relief to people

The account owner said people send him prayer requests despite knowing he is not the real Jesus Christ

The Elon Musk-led social media company has verified an account posing as Jesus Christ on Twitter.

The account owner says he knows he is not Jesus Christ but created the account to bring joy to people's lives.

Twitter account acting as Jesus Christ verified Credit:/Bloomberg

Source: Twitter

Verified after several attempts

He said the created the account in 2006 during the Esther period, bringing people laughter and posting tweets around the holidays.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He's had the 'Jesus' account for 14 years and was not expecting to be verified despite applying for verification several times.

But, the person behind the account said when Elon Musk bought Twitter and changed the verification rules where you could subscribe to Twitter Blue and buy verification, he said he knew it was time.

He bought the verification check after confirming Apple Pay and reopening Twitter; he discovered he was verified.

Reports say the Twitter user said he verified the account to show the absurdity of the verification process and wondered why he was verified despite not being the real Jesus Christ.

"It doesn't make sense," he said.

Strange being Jesus on Twitter

The account owner said the strange part of being Jesus Christ is that people send him prayer requests after knowing he's the real Jesus Christ.

"People send me prayer requests. I think they realize I'm not actually Jesus, but it's still soothing for them to send the request into the world anyway. I am very aware of how powerless I am when people send me prayer requests. There's nothing I can do. It's strange to watch people ask me to help them with things I'm incapable of assisting."

The person behind the account says he does not know what the future holds regarding the account and said he is just rolling with it and that they have exhausted all the Jesus jokes, like the time he went silent for three days during Eather period and coming out to say, 'Hi, I'm back.'

According to them, the account also sends encouraging tweets to hurting people.

The account has about 842,000 followers.

"One of the reasons I stay anonymous is that I get death threats

The account user said he does not see his action as blasphemous because he knows he is not the genuine Jesus but trying to provide some laughter.

"I don't think the account is blasphemy because it's pretty obvious to me that I'm not impersonating Jesus. I get messages from people telling me I'm blasphemous and going to hell and that they will find out who I am and kill me.

Twitter verification: Official says no proof of identity needed

Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, said getting the blue badge would no longer be based on identity verification but on paying the required $8 subscription fee.

Twitter’s early-stage products official, Esther Crawford, corroborated Musk’s statement and said the verification announcement by the billionaire would not be based on verified identity but on paid subscription.

Reports quote Crawford as saying that it is the reason the platform is introducing different categories in the verification process: Official and subscribers.

Source: Legit.ng