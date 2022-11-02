Elon Musk has adjusted the subscription cost for verified Twitter users from $20 to $8

According to the Tesla CEO, the cost will also be relative to a country’s purchasing power

He mentioned other benefits for subscribers, such as priority replies, long videos and audio, among others

Following the buzz generated over the subscription cost for verified Twitter users, the newest platform owner, Elon Musk, has stepped in to slash the cost.

In his tweet on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Musk stated that the subscription will now cost about $8, relative to a country’s purchasing power.

Elon Musk adjusts Twitter price Credit: Greene

Source: Getty Images

Benefits for subscribers

The adjustment means that verified users in Nigeria and other African countries will pay far less than others in other countries with high purchasing power.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As per Musk’s tweet, the idea of those who does or does not have the blue tick is irrelevant.

He also reeled out other adjustments and benefits for verified users.

He stated that users would get priority replies, mentions, searches, ability to post long videos and audio, among other things.

Musk said there would also be a paywall for publishers who wants to work with the company.

Most importantly, he stated that creators would receive rewards on Twitter.

“There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians,” he said.

Users protest

There has been an outcry from verified and non-verified Twitter users over the new policy, with many saying they’d rather exit Twitter than pay for the service, which has been free all along.

The subscription model has been available for Twitter Blue users in select countries since last year. But Musk is now going to make it a global thing.

Elon Musk Twitter takeover: Verified accounts to start paying N9,000 monthly subscription

Legit.ng reported that verified Twitter users will start paying about N8,760 monthly subscriptions to retain their verified status.

Users risk losing their badge if they fail to subscribe within 90 days.

Twitter Blue, a subscription-based model, was launched last year and offers special access to premium features like tweet editing, undo tweets and more.

Source: Legit.ng