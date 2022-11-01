Twitter founder Jack Dorsey founded a new social media company barely one week after Elon Musk bought the microblogging site

The new social media platform already has 30,000 people signed up for its beta testing before going public

Jack Dorsey had long nursed the idea of a new social media firm which will be an open-source platform

Barely a week after billionaire businessman Elon Musk snapped up Twitter in a $44 billion long-drawn deal, the platform's founder, Jack Dorsey, has launched a new social media firm.

Dorsey's blockchain company, Bluesky social, announced that it is currently enlisting users for its beta testing.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk and founder, Jack Dorsey Credit: JIM WATSON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

30,000 already onboarded on new platform

According to the company's representatives, the announcement enticed about 30,000 users to sign up within two days.

Users can still sign-up to join the app to become beta users before it becomes available to the public.

Business Insider reported that Bluesky's website stated that the new platform gives creators independence from platforms and developers and the freedom to design, allowing users to choose their experience.

Gizmodo said one of the platform's main selling points is that its technology gives users control of their algorithms.

Long-awaited dream

Dorsey stated in 2019 that Twitter is morphing into an open and decentralised standard for social media.

Leaked private text messages between Dorsey and Elon Musk months ago revealed Dorsey as telling Must that a new platform is needed and that it cannot be a company, stating that Twitter should have an open-sourced protocol close to what encrypted messaging platforms such as Signal have.

Dorsey co-founded Twitter 17 years ago and briefly served as its CEO, and returned as CEO from 2015 to 2021 when he resigned.

Paraga Agrawal, the then Chief Technology Officer of Twitter, took over. He was fired after Musk completed the takeover of the company.

