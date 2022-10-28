Billionaire Elon Musk says he is not buying Twitter to make more money.

After several months of back and forth, Twitter is now under new management with Musk at the top

The new CEO wasted no time in firing a few top executives to clear the way for a new regime.

Billionaire Elon Musk has stated the reasons why he completed the $44 billion deal to purchase the social media platform, Twitter.

The world's richest man, Musk disclosed this in a statement posted on his Twitter page, declaring that the intent is not to make money but to try to help humanity.

The Tesla CEO noted that he hopes for the platform to become a place where beliefs can be debated without resorting to violence. He said:

The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.

I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content.

Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you.

Let us build something extraordinary together. That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.

Elon Musk fires top executives at Twitter

One of the first things Musk did as he resumed as the CEO of the company was to fire several senior staff members including the chief executive, Parag Agrawal; the chief financial officer, Ned Segal, and the head of legal policy, trust and safety, Vijaya Gadde.

The reported firings followed last week's news that Musk planned to sack about 75% of the company's workers. Musk however dismissed the reports, promising staff that he has no intention to cut such a large portion of the workforce.

The acquisition of Twitter is set to give the Tesla and Space X CEO control of an influential social media platform with more than 230 million users.

