Elon Musk has officially taken over Twitter as its new owner after completing the deal on Thursday

Elon Musk beat the Friday deadline outlined in the deal, which would’ve meant failing legal action

Top sources at the company confirmed that CEO Parag Agrawal and the company’s CFO had been fired by Musk

According to multiple reports, the world’s richest man, Elon Must, has officially acquired Twitter after completing the $44 billion deal to take over the microblogging site on Thursday.

Forbes reports that Musk immediately went to work and fired the company’s CEO, Parag Agrawal and other top executives in the company.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk buys Twitter Credit: Bllomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

CEO, other Twitter top executives fired

After taking over the firm, one of his first directives appeared to be firing frontline staffers, including Chief Finance Officer Ned Segal.

There are fears he may fire about 75 per cent of Twitter employees, documents and interviews by the Washington Post revealed, showing the Tesla CEO’s hostile relationship with Twitter’s criticisms of his content.

The billionaire has mulled changes on the site, including subscriptions, reducing the number of fake and spam accounts on the site, and changing the content algorithm to promote free speech.

Trump and Kanye West may return

According to the SpaceX CEO, he may reinstate and upturn lifetime bans of former President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West. This week, he lost over $2 billion net worth over his antisemitic comments.

Donald Trump was ousted from Twitter in January after his supporters rioted following his inciting tweet asking them to ‘take back America’ after he lost the last election.

Musk had always supported Kanye West and welcomed him back to Twitter earlier this month when the rapper returned to the platform.

Kanye West was banned this month following threats of violence against the Jews.

Musk has beaten the Friday, October 28, 2022, deadline stipulated in the deal, or he would face legal fireworks.

Source: Legit.ng